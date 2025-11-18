New Delhi: Digidarts has been awarded the digital performance campaigns mandate for Kisan Konnect, an agro retail brand that connects farmers with consumers through fresh and traceable produce.
The agency will support Kisan Konnect’s digital outreach using its performance marketing tools, with a focus on data-led audience segmentation and cross-platform execution. The partnership reflects the brand’s increasing reliance on digital channels as agritech adoption grows among consumers across rural and urban markets.
Kisan Konnect, which positions itself around farm-to-table retail, is looking to strengthen brand activity by integrating data, storytelling and commerce into its digital strategy.
Siddhartha Vanvani, Founder and Chief Executive of Digidarts, said, “With Digidarts steering Kisan Konnect’s digital performance campaigns, I am confident we’ll unlock new benchmarks for farmer-led brands in India. This partnership goes beyond conventional advertising, it’s about leveraging technology and creativity to empower agriculture and connect communities in the digital age.”