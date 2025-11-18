New Delhi: Google has opened access to several Gemini-powered tools in Google Vids to all users with a Gmail account, expanding features that were previously limited to paying subscribers.

The update allows a broader set of users to work with AI-assisted voiceovers, transcript-based clean-ups for recorded audio, and basic AI-driven image adjustments within the video editor.

The company said the move is intended to make video creation more accessible across personal and casual uses, from everyday highlight reels to simple social or project videos.

Stephanie Ng, Engineering Product Manager for Workspace, said the expansion “gives more people the chance to experiment with video without needing advanced skills,” adding that “the goal is to lower the practical hurdles that often discourage new creators.”

An instructional series is available on YouTube to guide users through the Vids features.