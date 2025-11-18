New Delhi: Warner Bros Discovery and Times Network have released Unheard Cries at GB Road, a documentary centred on the lived experiences of women in Delhi’s red-light district.

The film, which premiered on discovery plus on November 17, brings together first-hand accounts from sex workers and survivors who describe the violence, coercion and systemic vulnerabilities that shape their daily lives.

Produced under Times Now Studios and co-written and produced by Rohit Chadda, the documentary draws on more than 50 interviews. Rather than relying on stylised depictions, the film adopts a documentation-led approach, presenting testimony from individuals whose stories are rarely heard publicly. It sets out the emotional and structural realities of the district, highlighting both the trauma and the resilience expressed by the women featured.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Unheard Cries at GB Road is a story that demands to be seen and heard. At Warner Bros. Discovery, we believe factual storytelling carries both purpose and responsibility, and this film embodies that commitment. By giving these women the space to speak for themselves, the documentary brings rare honesty and emotional depth to a subject too often misunderstood. We’re proud to partner with Times Network to help ensure their voices reach a wider audience.”

The production includes insights from Delhi Police personnel, social workers and subject-matter experts, placing individual narratives within the wider contexts of trafficking, safety, legal pressures and systemic shortcomings.

The documentary also captures the atmosphere within the brothels, illustrating the restricted conditions that shape the women’s routines and responsibilities. Alongside this, it addresses the psychological and emotional toll of prolonged vulnerability, while noting the fragments of hope the women continue to hold.

A Times Network spokesperson said, “This film has been made with deep responsibility toward the women whose lives it reflects. Earning their trust and entering a world that has stayed closed for decades enabled our team to build a narrative that is honest, sensitive and revealing. Rohit Chadda’s role in shaping the interviews and structure has been crucial to the film’s authenticity. We hope it offers audiences a meaningful window into the realities of GB Road.”