New Delhi: Hashtag Orange has appointed Anirban Chaudhuri as its Chief Strategy Officer as the agency revisits its leadership structure in the context of evolving integrated marketing practices.

Chaudhuri brings over 26 years of experience across brand strategy, integrated marketing communications, media investment, market research and financial sector insights.

The agency said this background would support its broader strategic direction.

Commenting on the appointment, the company stated, “Having Dr. Anirban join us is truly a matter of pride. His depth of expertise is unparalleled, and we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating Hashtag’s next phase of growth. This appointment is fully aligned with our long-term vision and strategic direction.”

Chaudhuri said, “Integrated marketing is not just about combining channels; it’s about anticipating market shifts and building resilient strategies. I am thrilled to bring my experience to Hashtag Orange, an organisation dedicated to continuous evolution. We will focus on deepening our strategic capabilities to ensure our clients consistently possess the foresight needed to win in a dynamic, competitive environment.”