New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a move to expand its co-branding programme across the network, with 141 stations identified for exclusive branding rights under a draft licence agreement.

The proposed framework covers stations across the Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, Violet, Pink, Magenta and Grey lines. According to the document, selected stations would be offered to licensees under conditions that specify tenure, fees, design reviews and structural compliance.

Applicants would be required to provide detailed advertising plans for each station, including media formats and materials. These proposals will be reviewed by a DMRC committee for operational suitability, visual coherence and safety parameters. Structural drawings, stability certificates and comprehensive site inspection schedules would also be mandatory.

All statutory taxes, property-related charges and maintenance responsibilities would be placed on the licensee. The draft sets a licence period of ten years with a two-year lock-in, and includes a provision for a five-year extension subject to mutual consent.

The DMRC currently operates ten colour-coded lines, serving 289 stations over roughly 395 km as of March 2025, including sections that reach the wider National Capital Region. More than 60 stations had already been co-branded with companies, PSUs, media organisations and educational institutions as of April 2024.

The corporation is also progressing with its Phase IV expansion, under which six new corridors totalling over 103 km are under development.