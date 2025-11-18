Gaurav Ramdev joins Visa as Head of Marketing for India and South Asia

New Delhi: Gaurav Ramdev has joined Visa as Head of Marketing for India and South Asia (INSA).

In his new role, Ramdev will be part of the India and South Asia business leadership team led by Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager for the region.

He will also work closely with the Asia Pacific marketing leadership under Danielle Jin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Visa APAC.

Ramdev has moved to Visa from Protean eGov Technologies, where he was Chief Growth and Marketing Officer until October. He joined Protean as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in June 2023.

At Protean, he led brand, digital, growth and product marketing, along with PR and public affairs, D2C initiatives and consumer insights.

In 2024, ASSOCHAM appointed him Co-Chairperson of its National Council on Branding and Marketing for the 2024–25 term. He is also a member of the Advertising Standards Council of India’s Consumer Complaints Council.

Prior to Protean, Ramdev was Head of Marketing at RazorpayX. Earlier, he spent several years at The Coca-Cola Company as brand marketing lead for the Fanta trademark in India and Southwest Asia.

He began his career as a software engineer in geographic information systems at Satyam Computer Services and has since held leadership positions at ITC, Orkla Group and Britannia Industries.