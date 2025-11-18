New Delhi: Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré has categorically denied market speculation linking the French group to a possible deal with WPP, telling employees the company is “not in discussions” with the British advertising major.

His clarification follows weekend media reports that triggered a sharp rally in WPP’s share price, on talk that Havas, controlled by the Bolloré family via Vivendi, was exploring the purchase of a minority stake in the London-headquartered holding company.

The same reports also mentioned private equity groups Apollo Global Management and KKR & Co. as potential suitors for WPP, adding to takeover chatter and pushing the stock up as much as 6.6% on Monday.

WPP has declined to comment on the speculation. Havas, meanwhile, has moved quickly to reassure its own teams and clients.

In an internal memo, reported by outlets including Bloomberg and Adweek, Bolloré said the group had received a flurry of questions after the stories appeared. “It is not our policy to comment on market speculation or rumours,” he wrote, before adding, “However, given the number of questions we have received from clients and employees, I wanted to let you know that we are not in discussions with WPP.”

Bolloré used the note to restate Havas’ strategy, saying the group remains focused on independent growth and “targeted, small- to mid-sized acquisitions” rather than large, transformational deals.

He also underlined the company’s commitment to its Converged.AI strategy, which is built around embedding artificial intelligence across Havas’ media, creative and PR operations to drive organic growth and product innovation. Recent moves under this approach include the acquisitions of Australian media agency Hotglue and Singapore-based corporate communications firm Klareco.

The renewed attention on Havas comes at a time of intense consolidation pressure in the global advertising sector. Omnicom’s planned $13.5 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group is set to create the world’s largest advertising holding company once it closes later this year, while there is ongoing speculation around Dentsu’s international assets and the future shape of Omnicom’s agency portfolio, including DDB.

WPP, founded by Sir Martin Sorrell in 1985, has been trading at a discount to some of its peers and has faced questions over growth, making it a natural subject of takeover rumours. For now, however, Havas has made clear it does not plan to be part of any such deal.