New Delhi: WebEngage, a SaaS platform specialising in Customer Data and Engagement solutions, has partnered with MetaMorph to host a large-scale hiring initiative for growth marketing professionals in India.

The event is designed to connect brands with pre-vetted candidates experienced in mobile marketing, CLM operations, and product analytics, including those familiar with WebEngage or similar platforms.

The recruitment drive will take place in Mumbai on November 21, Bengaluru on November 28, and Gurugram on December 4. More than 40 Indian brands, including DMI Finance, Acko, Reliance, BlueStone, and Yatra, will participate, with over 500 pre-screened candidates competing for 100+ open positions across key growth functions.

Using a speed-date-style format managed by MetaMorph, the process allows companies and candidates to engage in one-on-one sessions that streamline conversations and improve match quality. Interviews are pre-scheduled and managed end-to-end, ensuring alignment between candidate aspirations and organisational requirements.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO of WebEngage, said, “At WebEngage, we’ve always believed that great growth stories are built on great talent. As our customer ecosystem grows, made up of some of India’s most forward-thinking consumer brands, the need for professionals who truly understand CRM, retention, and data-led engagement is stronger than ever. This hiring drive is our way of making those connections happen, bringing together talented professionals and ambitious brands under one roof to shape the next wave of growth marketing excellence in India.”

Sanam Rawal, Founding Partner at MetaMorph, added, “Our mission at MetaMorph is to reshape how talent meets opportunity in fast-growing industries. Teaming up with WebEngage for India’s largest growth marketing recruitment event helps us bridge the gap between demand and talent through a faster, smarter, and more human hiring experience. This idea is designed to make recruitment seamless and outcome-driven, ensuring every brand and professional walks away with the right match to accelerate their growth journey.”

Anshuman Prakash, Senior Vice President and Head of Growth at DMI Finance, said, “As a fast-growing consumer finance brand, access to professionals skilled in retention, segmentation, and personalisation is invaluable. This initiative by WebEngage and MetaMorph gives us a direct platform to connect with qualified candidates who can drive meaningful impact from day one. For digital-first businesses like ours, it’s an opportunity to find the right talent efficiently and build stronger, data-driven growth teams.”

MetaMorph will manage the recruitment process end-to-end, from curated profile matching to post-interview coordination, working with WebEngage to facilitate structured, transparent hiring for leading brands across India.