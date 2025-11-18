New Delhi: Burson has been appointed as the communications partner for Mirae Asset Sharekhan, an Indian brokerage and financial services firm.

The partnership will involve managing strategic communications to enhance brand visibility and support the company’s positioning as a full-service provider of financial solutions for investors across India.

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer of Burson Group India, said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Mirae Asset Sharekhan, a truly innovative and established player in India’s financial services landscape. We look forward to helping the company articulate its vision, showcase its expertise, and strengthen its reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive financial solutions.”

Moon Kyung Kang, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Sharekhan, added, “We are delighted to partner with Burson as we continue building Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s brand and amplifying the value we deliver to our customers with our full-service offering of research, experienced advisors and our branches spread across 1100 plus cities in India. Burson’s market expertise and innovative thinking will help us deepen connections with a wider community and champion the next phase of wealth creation for everyday investors, anchoring our commitment to transparency, trust, and growth.”