The Times of India appoints Yudhvir Mor as Chief Product & Technology Officer

New Delhi: Yudhvir Mor has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. (The Times of India) as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

He has over 22 years of experience in building digital products, scaling technology organisations, and driving AI-led transformation across the Media, SaaS, and Financial Services sectors.



As CPTO at BCCL, Mor will lead technology and product strategy, driving digital innovation, AI integration, and the modernisation of core systems to strengthen BCCL’s editorial, consumer, and brand ecosystems.



Earlier, Mor served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at HT Media, where he led teams across engineering, product management, and data science.

Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Zuora, Genpact, Xerox Corporation (UK), Johnson & Johnson (Singapore), and HP.

He holds two patents in Machine Learning (2021) and has been an early adopter of Generative AI for enterprise productivity and product innovation.



He holds a B.Tech in Computer Engineering from Kurukshetra University and a Diploma in Business Analytics – AI & Machine Learning from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.