New Delhi: Lenskart has introduced Barcelona-born eyewear brand Meller to the Indian market and announced a creative partnership with global pop-culture company Popmart. The developments add to its ongoing effort to assemble a broader, design-led portfolio under a multi-brand structure.

The Popmart x Lenskart eyewear line is scheduled to launch in Singapore, online and in select stores, from the first week of December. The collection features character-driven, collectible designs positioned for consumers interested in expressive and culturally oriented fashion accessories.

The partnership extends Lenskart’s list of cultural collaborations, which has previously included Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, Superman and Batman. These projects have been used to diversify the company’s design language through themed collections that appeal to specific fan groups and youth subcultures.

Founded in Barcelona, Meller has grown into a prominent direct-to-consumer youth eyewear brand in Europe, known for bold silhouettes, street-style colour palettes and a visually driven aesthetic. It has built a following across Europe and the United States, supported by an online community of more than 700,000.

Meller will now be available across Lenskart’s online platforms and retail stores in India, rolling out first to about 500 outlets selected using GeoIQ mapping tools to match locations with stronger fashion-driven consumer profiles.

Through brands such as Meller, John Jacobs and Owndays, as well as collaborations with Popmart, Dragon Ball Z and Harry Potter, Lenskart is building a premium mix intended to address the preferences of younger customers.

Each brand in the portfolio is positioned around a distinct design perspective, covering a range of tastes related to individuality and style. The company also partners with lens technology firms Tokai and Rodenstock.

“Our customers inspire every decision we make. They’re seeking global design, individuality, and brands that feel authentic,” said Peyush Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Lenskart.

“Meller’s bold aesthetic and strong community make it a wonderful addition to our House of Brands. And through creative partnerships like Pop Mart, we hope to bring moments of play, imagination and collectability into eyewear in ways that delight our customers.”

He added, “By bringing together brands like John Jacobs, Owndays and now Meller, alongside collaborations such as Pop Mart, our goal is to offer customers more choice and better experiences. We see ourselves as an enabler for the next generation of eyewear brands, providing the platform and capabilities for them to reach more people and unlock their potential.”