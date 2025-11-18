New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has appointed Bobby Parikh as an Independent Director on its Board, effective December 1, 2025, for a period of five years.



Parikh is an advisor with decades of experience guiding businesses through transformations. He is a strategic advisor to many large corporations and holds directorships in, among others, Infosys, Biocon and Indostar Capital.

He has guided Indian and multinational businesses through India’s evolving policy landscape.

His expertise spans working with private equity funds, institutional investors, and business owners to deliver tailored solutions aligned with commercial goals.

He co-founded BMR Advisors, served as the CEO of Ernst & Young India, and held senior leadership roles, including serving as the country managing partner at Arthur Andersen.



Parikh holds a degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.



Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bobby to the HUL Board as an Independent Director. His experience, combined with expertise in financial strategy and regulatory frameworks, has helped organisations steer complex transformative business changes. We look forward to his insights and contributions in the Company’s next phase of growth.”



Parikh said, “It is an honour to join the Board of Hindustan Unilever Limited, a company that has set benchmarks in corporate governance and responsible business. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the leadership team to help steer HUL through new opportunities and challenges.”