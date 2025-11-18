New Delhi: ting has reworked the brand identity of WiseLife following the yoga apparel company’s appearance on Shark Tank India Season 3, where it received feedback from the panel.

The refresh follows a period of reassessment for the homegrown brand, which has been looking to consolidate its positioning across product, design and digital touchpoints.

According to the agency, the new system reflects themes of balance, self-discovery and conscious living. The visual update includes changes to WiseLife’s logo, packaging and digital presence, with the intention of creating a more consistent expression of the brand following its television spotlight.

Shruti Dhadda, Chief Creative Officer & Partner at ting, said, “Working on an identity refresh is always exciting. The business and the brand have been on a journey and come with a lot of learnings. Our role was to ensure WiseLife evolves while staying grounded in its purpose, resonating with audiences both existing and new, and ultimately benefiting the business. This partnership went beyond a cosmetic refresh.”

Prateek Kedia, Founder of WiseLife, added, “At WiseLife, we’ve always believed in building a brand that truly reflects our values and connects deeply with our community. Partnering with ting was all about streamlining our identity with clear guidelines. This revamp is not just about design; it’s about creating consistency, clarity, and a stronger foundation for the brand as we grow.”