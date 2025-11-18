New Delhi: Tiger Global Management cut its stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter, reducing its holding by 62.6% to 2.8 million shares as of September 30. The position was valued at around $2.1 billion, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

The hedge fund, founded and led by Chase Coleman, also exited several high-profile investments, including pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, as well as cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.bur

Tiger Global, part of the group of investment funds commonly referred to as Tiger Cubs and linked to Julian Robertson’s legacy, opened new positions in Netflix and buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna during the period.

The firm ended the first half of 2025 up roughly 4.5%, lagging behind many leading multi-strategy fund peers.