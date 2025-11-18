New Delhi: Reliance Retail on Monday announced that it will introduce essence, a German cosmetics brand positioned as Europe’s largest by units sold, to the Indian market.

The company said the development is part of an exclusive distribution partnership with cosnova Beauty, the Germany-based global cosmetics firm.

According to the statement, “The collaboration strengthens RRL's growing beauty portfolio and will introduce essence's vibrant range of high-quality, affordable, and cruelty-free makeup products to consumers across India.”

Reliance Retail said the products will be available across its integrated online and offline retail network, covering digital platforms, beauty stores and partner formats. “As the official distributor, RRL will expand the brand's reach across premier beauty destinations throughout India,” the statement added.

Founded in Germany in 2002, essence is currently sold in around 90 countries, with over 80% of its products manufactured in Europe. Reliance Retail is part of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which oversees the group’s retail businesses.

RRVL manages a broad omnichannel network of 19,821 stores and digital platforms across categories including grocery, electronics, fashion, lifestyle and pharmaceuticals.

The company reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,053 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, with a registered customer base exceeding 369 million.