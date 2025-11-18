New Delhi: Nayara Energy, one of India’s largest private fuel retailers, has appointed Ventures Communications, formerly Ventures Advertising, to manage its national creative and media mandate. The decision follows a multi-agency pitch process.
The mandate covers campaign planning, media buying, and creative development for deployment across India. Ventures Communications has been designated as the Agency on Record to handle media planning, buying, and above-the-line creative duties under the corporate mandate.
Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Ventures Communications, said, “The mandate reflects the agency’s ability to deliver integrated communication and media services that are scalable and built for reach across diverse markets. With over four decades of institutional experience, Ventures has developed systems suited to large-scale campaigns that demand innovation, regional coverage, and structured execution.”
Vitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ventures Communications, added, “Nayara Energy is a well-established brand with strong national presence and international recognition. Our focus will be on building unified brand visibility across markets, with structured planning and creative execution to expand Nayara Energy’s public presence and connect with wider audiences.”
Campaign content development is being led by Rahul Sarkar, Executive Director and Chief Creative Officer, supported by a dedicated team responsible for creative operations including art, copy, and production.
Media planning and buying functions are being managed by Vishakha Borija, Media Director, along with her team overseeing placement strategy, platform coordination, and campaign performance monitoring.
Ventures Communications will implement the mandate using its internal systems for campaign planning, monitoring, and deployment across media platforms. Implementation of the campaigns is currently underway.