Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 28, 2026

- Jan 28, 2026 18:34 IST
Amazon announces 16,000 role cuts amid global organisational changes
Senior VP Beth Galetti outlines changes as the company seeks to reduce layers, boost ownership and streamline operations while continuing strategic hiring. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 17:35 IST
2025 Kyoorius Creative and Design Awards entrants get 50% off Clio Awards 2026 fees
Over time, Kyoorius and the Clios plan to explore opportunities across learning and talent development, thought leadership and global exchange initiatives. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 17:19 IST
What is fuelling bipolar buying among consumers
LS Digital’s ecommerce report finds consumers split between quick commerce and premium marketplaces as efficiency, speed and intent reshape online buying in 2026. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 17:02 IST
9 in 10 CMOs ramp up entertainment IP; Perceptive CMOs lead culture-led media shift
A dentsu report found that nine in ten CMOs are increasing investment in entertainment IP partnerships, with 34% significantly increasing spending and 57% increasing it moderately. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 16:57 IST
Vinita Shrivastav to lead Marico media planning at PHD Media
PHD Media appoints Shrivastav as Vice President, Business Planning, tasking her with oversight of the Marico business. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 16:35 IST
Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters 2026 to stage live music from Jan 30 to Feb 1
Three evenings of performances at Nishagandhi Auditorium will accompany the festival’s literary sessions in Thiruvananthapuram. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 15:45 IST
ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi on February 13–14
The New Delhi event will bring together global policymakers and business leaders to discuss how AI, climate change, the pandemic and economic shifts are influencing long-term strategies. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 15:27 IST
HT Media Q3 revenue flat at Rs 496.61 crore, net loss widens to Rs 23.35 crore
Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 532.27 crores, almost flat compared with Rs 530.44 crores in Q3FY25. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 15:15 IST
Ajay Gupte exits WPP Media; Shekhar Banerjee named President, Client Solutions, South Asia
Banerjee began his journey with WPP Media in 2018 as Managing Partner – West, Wavemaker India. Gupte moves on from WPP Media, following successful leadership stints since 2011 across Southeast Asia and India. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 13:35 IST
Omnicom Media India’s Lodestar UM bags Amazon Music’s media mandate
The win follows a competitive review process, with the agency taking on full-funnel media activation for the brand. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 13:31 IST
Jungle Ventures onboards Amrit Raj as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer
The firm also announced the onboarding of Shruti Malhotra as Director – Content and Community. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 12:30 IST
NDTV drops plan for three HD news channels, surrenders MIB permission
The company said the decision followed an internal strategic assessment and that it has chosen not to proceed with the launch. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 10:59 IST
The One Club announces Creative Week 2026 dates for New York
Creative Week 2026 will run from May 11 to 15, featuring awards ceremonies, student programmes and a continued focus on artificial intelligence in advertising and design. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 10:51 IST
Thyrocare appoints Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador
The diagnostics company announces the association on Republic Day, linking it to preventive healthcare awareness and routine health monitoring. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 10:33 IST
Formula 1 signs multi-year partnership with Standard Chartered from 2026
The agreement links Formula 1’s global race calendar with Standard Chartered’s international banking operations, with client and guest engagement across select trackside events. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 10:29 IST
Unilever’s Sunsilk reimagines Haircare for Gen Z with social-first marketing
Sunsilk leverages culture, creators and science-led innovations like ‘Wondermist’ to deepen relevance in the dynamic haircare market, blending digital-first storytelling with broad retail and online availability. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 10:25 IST
Sameer Singh elevated as Managing Director of Hindustan Media Ventures
He was earlier appointed Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Media Ventures and Group Chief Executive Officer of HT Media with effect from March 1, 2026. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 09:34 IST
Clarity is the most underrated creative skill: Ashish Khazanchi, Enormous Brands
The most dangerous word in the ad industry is ‘safe,’ said the speaker at Ad Club Madras’ AdTalks, adding that people don’t fear bold ideas – they fear being trapped by them. Read more...
- Jan 28, 2026 09:21 IST
Budget 2026: Five key asks from ad agencies
As advertising shifts decisively towards platforms, data and AI, media agencies are asking Budget 2026 for stability, liquidity relief and future-ready policy, not handouts. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 28, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update