Sameer Singh elevated as Managing Director of Hindustan Media Ventures

New Delhi: Hindustan Media Ventures (HMVL) has elevated Sameer Singh as Managing Director, effective March 1, 2026, following approval by the company’s Board of Directors.

The appointment is for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.

Singh will also continue as Key Managerial Personnel of the company. He was earlier appointed Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Media Ventures and Group Chief Executive Officer of HT Media with effect from March 1, 2026.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Singh brings over three decades of experience spanning digital platforms, advertisers and agencies. Before joining HT Media Group, he served as Head of North America Global Business Solutions at TikTok/ByteDance, where he led advertising and sales teams across the region. Before that, he headed the Asia Pacific business in a similar capacity.

Earlier in his career, Singh was CEO of GroupM India and South Asia, where he spearheaded the media agency network’s growth with a strong focus on digital leadership, content and competitive advantage for clients.

He has also held senior roles at Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble and IPG, working across agency partnerships, global client strategy and the evolution of media investments into digital-first ecosystems.

The elevation comes as Hindustan Media Ventures continues to balance its print leadership in Hindi markets with an increased focus on digital growth and transformation, amid structural shifts in India’s news consumption landscape.