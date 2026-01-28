New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has announced that Creative Week 2026 will take place in New York from May 11 to May 15.
Now in its 17th year, Creative Week is an annual gathering for the advertising and design industries, bringing together participants to mark work recognised across The One Show, the Art Directors Club ADC Annual Awards and the Young Ones Student Awards. The programme also includes discussions and events centred on the use of artificial intelligence in creative practice.
The 2026 edition will include a dedicated celebration for winners of the inaugural One Show Indies awards, alongside expanded AI-focused programming across multiple events.
Activities will begin on Monday, May 11, with the Young Ones Client Pitch Competition at The One Club Gallery from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by the Young Ones Student Awards ceremony at Sony Hall from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm.
On Tuesday, May 12, in-person Young Ones student portfolio reviews will be held at The One Club Gallery from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and again from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The same evening will feature The One Club AI Creative Challenge at Location05 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Wednesday, May 13, will include virtual Young Ones student portfolio reviews from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by the ADC 105th Annual Awards ceremony at Capitale from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
On Thursday, May 14, the AI Executive Creative Summit 2026–New York will take place at Location05 from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. The Type Directors Club Hell’s Kitchen Lettering Walk is also scheduled for that day, with timing to be announced.
The One Show Indies 2026 celebration will be held the same evening from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with the location yet to be confirmed.
Friday, May 15 will continue with the AI Executive Creative Summit 2026 at Location05 from 9:15 am to 2:30 pm, before concluding with The One Show 2026 awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street from 6:00 pm to midnight.
Artificial intelligence will remain a central theme across Creative Week, with the AI Executive Creative Summit running over two days on May 14 and 15. The summit is designed as a closed-door forum for a limited group of senior industry leaders, including agency founders, chief creative officers and managing partners, with attendance subject to approval by The One Club.
Sessions will examine the impact and opportunities associated with AI for agencies and brands, through presentations, question-and-answer segments and group discussions.
The One Club AI Creative Challenge will also return on the evening of May 12 at Location05. Now in its second year, following previous editions in New York and Barcelona during the Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE 2025 Festival, the event will feature creatives competing head-to-head using AI tools to respond to a randomly selected creative prompt.