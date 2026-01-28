Ajay Gupte exits WPP Media; Shekhar Banerjee named President, Client Solutions, South Asia

New Delhi: WPP Media announced the elevation of Shekhar Banerjee to the role of President, Client Solutions, South Asia.

Banerjee takes over the role from Ajay Gupte, who has stepped down as President, Client Solutions, after a successful stint with WPP Media.

Banerjee began his journey with WPP Media in 2018 as Managing Partner, West, Wavemaker India. In this role, he played a key part in fostering deeper client relationships, building high-performing teams, and driving business growth across the region. In 2023, he was elevated to the role of Chief Client Officer, West, North and East at Wavemaker India.

The leadership transition also comes as Gupte moves on from WPP Media, following successful leadership stints since 2011 across South East Asia and India.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, WPP Media, said, “Shekhar’s appointment comes at a time when clients are increasingly seeking integrated and data-led solutions to deliver measurable business impact. Throughout his journey at Wavemaker India and WPP Media, Shekhar has led product delivery across digital and offline channels and championed talent growth, driving impactful campaigns that have earned pride and trust from clients across industries. His leadership will be key as we continue to evolve our offerings and help clients navigate a rapidly changing media landscape.

I would like to thank Ajay for his contribution and unwavering support in shaping the organisation through his leadership style. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Shekhar Banerjee said, “The integration of creativity, data, and technology is unlocking powerful new possibilities at WPP Media. I am excited to work with our teams to build solutions that deliver meaningful value to our clients and help propel WPP Media into its next phase of growth. As I step into this new role, I carry forward the learnings that continue to inspire me, and I would like to thank our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Their belief and support enable us to create meaningful, enduring impact together.”

Gupte said, “After 15 incredible years and multiple roles within WPP Media, I am immensely grateful for the opportunities, challenges, and friendships that have shaped my career. Every chapter here has taught me resilience, collaboration, and the power of shared purpose. As I turn the page to new adventures, I carry with me memories that will always inspire me. I would like to thank every colleague who has been part of this journey.”