New Delhi: Formula 1 has announced a multi-year partnership with Standard Chartered, under which the bank will become its Official Wealth Management and Corporate and Investment Banking Partner from 2026.

The partnership links Formula 1’s global race calendar and events with Standard Chartered’s international banking operations. Both organisations operate across multiple markets worldwide, with the bank present in nearly all countries that host Formula 1 races. As part of the agreement, Standard Chartered will engage clients and guests through trackside activations across selected events.

The announcement comes amid continued fan and commercial growth for Formula 1, which reports a global fan base of 827 million. The partnership is expected to extend across live race experiences and hospitality, reflecting the international reach of both organisations.

Standard Chartered will also support F1 Academy, Formula 1’s all-female single-seater series. The bank’s involvement will focus on contributing to the development of female talent and skills within motorsport, both on and off the track.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Standard Chartered, an incredible financial powerhouse, as a new partner to Formula 1. We are both truly global in nature, sharing fantastic locations around the world with the desire to drive performance and create experiences that excite people and bring them together. With Standard Chartered’s support for F1 Academy, I can’t wait to have them join us in the paddock and see what we can achieve together.”

Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said, “We’re proud to become an Official Partner to F1, which shares our relentless commitment to high performance, innovation, a world-class client experience, and distinctive global connectivity. F1’s footprint reflects our own cross-border network, with our presence in 19 out of 21 F1 race markets and many other countries where clients enjoy watching one of the most exciting, fastest-growing sports in the world.”

Judy Hsu, CEO, Wealth and Retail Banking, Standard Chartered, said, “As a leading international wealth manager, we will draw on our international network and expertise to bring clients closer to the excitement of F1. Our clients value premium service, innovation and seamless global connectivity, and this partnership will unlock exclusive experiences for them. Our support for F1 Academy reinforces our commitment to championing female talent and developing the next generation of motorsport talent across our unique footprint.”