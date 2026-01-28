New Delhi: A new cohort of “Perceptive CMOs” is emerging as brands increase their reliance on entertainment-led media to drive growth and attention in the age of artificial intelligence, according to dentsu’s CMO Navigator: Rethinking Marketing in the Age of AI – Media Edition 2026.

The report finds that these Perceptive CMOs are more closely aligned with evolving consumer behaviour and cultural shifts, particularly around entertainment, gaming and creators. dentsu said this group is translating that alignment into sharper investment decisions and stronger business outcomes compared to their peers.

The study is based on a global survey conducted by B2B International in October 2025, covering 1,950 senior marketing leaders across 14 countries. Japan has been analysed separately due to its distinct market sentiment compared to the rest of APAC. The findings are supplemented with consumer insights from dentsu’s Consumer Navigator to assess alignment between marketer strategies and consumer expectations.

Despite consumers expressing pessimism about the global economy, CMOs remain largely optimistic, supported by strong business performance. Nearly 94% of CMOs said their organisations recorded revenue growth over the past 12 months, with 13% reporting growth of more than 10%. While tariff and trade volatility have introduced some caution, a majority of CMOs still expect marketing budgets to increase in the year ahead.

Media has emerged as the central pillar of this optimism. As many as 86% of CMOs described media as a “critical” or “very important” driver of business growth, underscoring its evolution from a distribution channel to a strategic growth engine. Legacy brands were more likely to see media as critical compared to startups and internet-born companies.

Entertainment has become a key focus area within this media-led growth strategy. The report found that nine in ten CMOs are increasing investment in entertainment IP partnerships, with 34% significantly increasing spend and 57% increasing it moderately. Anime has emerged as a major area of global focus, while gaming is being used to reach audiences through in-game advertising, branded experiences and creator-led activations.

Creators and influencers play a central role in these entertainment strategies. Social creators are among the most prioritised channels for engaging with entertainment IP, helping brands connect with fandoms and communities. However, CMOs remain divided on whether entertainment IP will continue to drive loyalty in the long term, particularly as AI agents increasingly influence shopping and decision-making.

Beyond entertainment, the report highlights a widening mandate for CMOs in the AI era. Half of CMOs said they are now accountable for redesigning marketing processes, workstreams and capabilities with AI in mind, alongside responsibilities such as growing the customer base and driving customer satisfaction and advocacy. Advertising, media and marketing technology remain core responsibilities of the marketing function.

AI is already reshaping go-to-market strategies. More than nine in ten CMOs said emerging AI capabilities are influencing their strategies, with many saying AI is significantly or completely reshaping how they operate.

AI adoption is being prioritised to improve efficiency, launch new products and services, and enhance customer experience. However, nearly half of CMOs admitted they lack confidence in their organisation’s ability to fully implement the strategies they consider most important, particularly around AI-led innovation.

CMOs are also planning for a radically transformed revenue mix. Nearly one in three expects that 70% or more of their organisation’s revenue five years from now will come from products, services or business models that do not yet exist. As a result, brands are pursuing transformation strategies such as launching new experiences, monetising touchpoints in new ways, evolving commercial models and expanding into new geographies.

The report identifies Perceptive CMOs as being more likely to drive superior outcomes. These CMOs are twice as likely to work for organisations that recorded revenue growth of more than 10% in the past year. They are also more likely to expect marketing budget increases of over 10% and to invest more aggressively in AI, innovation and culturally relevant media.

At the same time, CMOs face mounting challenges. Key concerns include a lack of transparency from closed technology platforms, difficulty integrating emerging technologies, declining control over brand narratives in the creator economy, and balancing brand-building with performance marketing. While attention is widely recognised as a critical metric, many CMOs continue to struggle with measurement across NextGen video and fragmented media environments.

Overall, dentsu positions 2026 as a pivotal year for marketing and media. As AI reshapes strategies and consumer attention fragments further, CMOs are turning to media, entertainment and culture to embed brands deeper into everyday life. Growth in the algorithmic era, the report concludes, will depend on how effectively brands combine technology, creativity and cultural relevance, with media at the centre of that equation.