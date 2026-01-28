New Delhi: The ET NOW Global Business Summit will return to New Delhi on February 13 and 14, 2026, marking the next edition of one of South Asia’s closely watched business and policy gatherings.

The summit will be held under the theme A Decade of Disruption, A Century of Change, at a time when geopolitical shifts, changing capital flows, climate risks and rapid technological advances continue to influence global economic thinking.

Recent years have seen artificial intelligence, climate-driven policy responses, the Covid-19 pandemic and repeated financial and trade realignments unsettle established business models, making disruption a recurring feature of economic planning rather than an exception.

Reflecting these developments, the 2026 agenda will focus on issues such as economic disruption, Industry 5.0, the future of globalisation, workforce transitions, energy security and business diversification in volatile markets.

More than 2,000 senior delegates from India and overseas are expected to attend, reinforcing the summit’s role as a forum for dialogue between governments, industry leaders and the wider business community.

The discussions are expected to consider how leadership, governance and economic expansion need to evolve in an environment where uncertainty has become structural rather than temporary, with resilience, inclusion and responsible innovation increasingly shaping growth strategies.

India’s role as host adds further context to the gathering, as the country positions itself as the world’s fourth-largest economy and an increasingly influential participant in global economic affairs. Over the years, the Global Business Summit has hosted a wide range of international figures, including Nobel laureates, heads of state, cabinet ministers, technology leaders and senior corporate executives, with conversations from the platform often feeding into broader policy and business discourse.