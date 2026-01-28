Unilever’s Sunsilk reimagines Haircare for Gen Z with social-first marketing

New Delhi: Unilever-owned haircare brand Sunsilk is aggressively transforming its marketing playbook to win with Gen Z consumers, pivoting from functional shampoo heritage to a social-first brand and product innovation that resonates with today’s digitally native audiences.

Sunsilk’s evolution is part of Unilever’s broader push to blend cultural relevance, community engagement and science-backed performance in product design and communications, and India is a key market in that initiative.

Social-first marketing meets cultural momentum

Unilever’s latest strategy for Sunsilk prioritises social platforms, creator-led storytelling and community participation over traditional broadcast channels, reflecting a wider shift within the company toward social-first marketing that meets consumers where they spend time online.

This approach accelerates responsiveness to trend insights and positions the brand as part of the cultural conversation.

A standout example of this strategy has been the ‘Bouncenatyam’ dance movement and the record-setting music video “Nachdi Kudi” featuring the Mohan Sisters, which celebrated dance, confidence and self-expression while igniting organic participation across video and social platforms.

In India, Sunsilk’s refreshed identity combines science, aesthetics and youthful expression, with vibrant packaging and modern storytelling designed to appeal to younger shoppers navigating a rapidly expanding beauty market projected to reach $6 billion by 2030.

Trend-led innovation: Introducing Sunsilk ‘Wondermist’

Central to Sunsilk’s modernisation is the launch of Sunsilk ‘Wondermist’, a first-of-its-kind hair mist that refreshes, reduces frizz and boosts shine, while featuring neuro-validated fragrance technology that conveys mood-boosting benefits. It reflects a strategic shift toward products that deliver performance and sensory lifestyle appeal, not just cleansing.

This product attends to emerging beauty habits, especially among Gen Z and younger millennials, who seek quick, mobile-friendly solutions they can weave into daily routines. Unilever research shows that about 8 in 10 consumers now integrate self-care into their beauty rituals, underscoring the opportunity for innovation beyond traditional formats.

The #ButFirstMyHairTouchUp social campaign around Wondermist leverages user-generated content and creators to turn everyday hair touch-ups into an expressive cultural moment.

Marketing for the Sunsilk transformation leans heavily on creator partnerships, digital activations and social engagement strategies, backed by data-driven insights that track real-time conversations and sentiment. This aligns with Unilever’s broader shift to allocate meaningful budget and strategy toward social platforms where younger consumers discover and share beauty innovations.

The brand’s efforts in India reinforce Sunsilk’s position not just as a functional haircare choice but as a cultural brand that speaks to confidence, self-expression and lifestyle identity, all through vibrant digital narratives and trendsetting product innovation.