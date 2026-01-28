Jungle Ventures onboards Amrit Raj as Partner and Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Jungle Ventures, the venture capital firm, has appointed Amrit Raj as its first Partner & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this newly created leadership role, Raj will join Jungle as a Partner and member of its core leadership team.

He will help shape Jungle’s global platform strategy and work closely with portfolio founders as a long-term partner, supporting them through moments of scale, transition, and inflection as they build iconic, enduring companies.

Raj brings a combination of marketing, communications, journalism, and policy experience across roles at Zetwerk, ByteDance, Nissan, and Mint (HT Media).

At Jungle, Raj will be responsible for strengthening the firm’s brand and voice across markets, deepening engagement with founders and the broader startup ecosystem, and building differentiated marketing and communications capabilities that support Jungle’s investment strategy.

As Partner, he will work shoulder-to-shoulder with the investment and platform teams, partnering with founders across stages, from early conviction to scale, and bringing an operator’s perspective to growth, complexity, and transformation.

“At Jungle, we believe enduring companies are built at the intersection of conviction, craft, and credibility. As our portfolio scales across sectors and geographies, storytelling and brand-building must move from the edges to the core. Founders don’t need louder marketing; they need clarity, consistency, and trust as they scale. Amrit brings a rare blend of operator rigor and narrative depth, shaped by building a global B2B brand through moments of complexity and transition. That lived experience makes him a natural Partner at Jungle and a true, long-term partner to our founders,” said Amit Anand, Founding Partner, Jungle Ventures.

Commenting on his appointment, Amrit Raj said, “In a noisy ecosystem, what endures is trust that is built through clarity, consistency, and honest storytelling. Jungle has always stood out for the depth of its conviction and partnership with founders. I’m excited to join the firm to help strengthen its narrative and to support founders in building brands that are as credible and resilient as the businesses behind them.”

Jungle Ventures also announced the appointment of Shruti Malhotra as Director – Content & Community. In this role, Malhotra will lead at the intersection of content, community, and founder engagement, strengthening the firm’s platform through credible, consistent storytelling and deeper connections across Jungle’s portfolio and the broader startup ecosystem.

Malhotra has over two decades of experience across business journalism, media leadership, and ecosystem-building.

She was Editor – Startups & New Economy at CNBC-TV18, where she led Young Turks, Startup Street, and the channel’s startup and new economy editorial agenda across television and digital platforms.

Beyond broadcast, she has built and stewarded founder-focused platforms, conversations, and communities, working closely with founders, investors, and operators across sectors and stages.

Earlier in her career, Malhotra was part of the founding teams at NDTV Profit, ET NOW, and UTVi (Bloomberg TV), contributing to the creation and scaling of some of India’s most influential business news platforms. Across roles, she has focused on building durable content franchises, founder-focused communities, and long-term narrative frameworks that reflect the realities of company-building in India and Southeast Asia.

“Founders today are building in an environment of constant noise, scrutiny, and short-termism. Shruti has spent her career separating signal from noise and creating platforms grounded in credibility and context. Her role at Jungle is about helping founders build trust over time through clarity of narrative, strength of community, and integrity of voice,” said Amit Anand.