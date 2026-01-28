2025 Kyoorius Creative and Design Awards entrants get 50% off Clio Awards 2026 fees

New Delhi: Kyoorius and the Clio Awards have announced a strategic partnership aimed at creating stronger global pathways for Indian creative agencies, designers and marketers, in a move that seeks to elevate Indian creativity on the international stage.

The collaboration brings together two creative institutions with a shared focus on the cultural, commercial and societal impact of creativity. As part of the first initiative under the partnership, Kyoorius will sponsor 50% of the entry fees for the 2026 Clio Awards for all entrants of the 2025 Kyoorius Creative Awards and the 2025 Kyoorius Design Awards.

Kyoorius said the initiative is designed to offer tangible, practical support to Indian agencies and creators looking to benchmark their work globally and gain international visibility.

“Partnering with the Clios allows Kyoorius to strengthen its presence as a friend to the industry, by continuing to open doors for Indian agencies and creators,” said Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius. “This is not just about awards. It’s about building real bridges between India and the global creative ecosystem, and ensuring India’s best work gets the visibility and recognition it deserves.”

The Clio Awards said the partnership reinforces its long-term commitment to India as one of the world’s most dynamic creative markets. Nicole Purcell, CEO of Clios, said the collaboration would help deepen engagement with the Indian creative community while expanding global platforms for Indian work.

“India is one of the most dynamic and influential creative markets in the world,” Purcell said. “Partnering with Kyoorius enables us to strengthen our long-term commitment to the region, engage more meaningfully with the Indian creative community, and expand opportunities for their work to be celebrated globally—across the Clios and through our owned platforms, including Muse and Ads of the World by Clios.”

Both organisations said the partnership is designed to extend beyond awards and ceremonies. Over time, Kyoorius and the Clios plan to explore opportunities across learning and talent development, thought leadership and global exchange initiatives, to bring the Indian creative industry closer to the international creative community shaped by the Clios.

Kyoorius and the Clio Awards said further announcements related to the partnership will be made in the coming weeks.