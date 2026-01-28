New Delhi: Amazon has announced further organisational changes that will affect around 16,000 roles globally as part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations and reduce management layers, according to a message shared by Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.

The announcement follows earlier restructuring efforts in October 2025, with some teams completing changes only now. Galetti highlighted that the adjustments are designed to increase ownership and remove bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring that teams can operate more efficiently.

“For teammates who are unable to find a new role at Amazon or who choose not to look for one, we’ll provide transition support including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits where applicable, and more,” Galetti said, underlining the company’s support measures for affected employees.

While the cuts affect a significant number of roles, Amazon emphasised that it will continue hiring and investing in strategic areas critical to future growth. Galetti noted that each team will keep assessing its capacity and operational efficiency, making adjustments as necessary to respond to rapid changes in the business environment.

“I’m grateful for how our teams continue to deliver, for customers, for each other, and for the incredible things we’re building together,” Galetti added, reflecting on the company’s ongoing commitment to its workforce amid the restructuring.

Amazon clarified that these reductions are not part of a recurring schedule but a continuation of evaluations of ownership, speed, and operational capacity across its global operations.