Clarity is the most underrated creative skill: Ashish Khazanchi, Enormous Brands

“The biggest thing a challenger brand needs is attention (and even more so today),” said independent shop Enormous’ honcho Ashish Khazanchi, addressing a motley, riveted bunch at Ad Club Madras’ AdTalks on 23rd January 2026.

That might seem like stating the obvious. But when you put that in the context of what Lahori Zeera or Wok Tok have achieved – with more than a bit of help from their clutter-breaking advertising – the statement manifests as a marketing fundamental that Enormous has reminded us of through its work over the years.

Lahori Zeera’s campaign, which debuted in the summer of 2024, made heads turn. It arrived with the line ‘Har Koi Peera Lahori Zeera’ (Everyone is drinking Lahori Zeera). The client wanted to make four films at Rs 25 lakh a pop, giving enough ammunition for the brand to keep audiences interested for longer. The agency convinced them to make just one – a big one that ended up captivating viewers and staying fresh until V2.0 arrived circa 2026.

Lahori Zeera 2024

The first film won several awards while delighting audiences. Among others, it was the joint winner in the F&B category of the International Advertising Association’s IndIAA Awards 2024, judged by an all-client jury chaired by then HUL MD & CEO Rohit Jawa.

Lahori Zeera 2026

Doing a level up on the first campaign was a tough task, but the teams seem to have managed it, going by feedback for the more recent film. For the client to agree to 2.0, what must have helped is the results that the first film delivered. Exposure of the standout campaign over two seasons of IPL (and for sure a whole lot of other factors) has seen the brand grow. According to a report on Inc42 citing company filings and data provided by the company, its revenue grew from Rs 212 cr (FY23) to Rs 312 cr (FY24) and Rs 530 cr a year later.

In the case of WokTok (from Veeba), the company’s founder wanted to create a noodle brand that his own kids could have, explained the speaker. Hence, the ‘No Maida, No Palm Oil, No Added MSG’ product. The positioning of ‘Chinese, Par Apne Style Se’ was brought alive hilariously on film.

Wok Tok 2024

Khazanchi showcased more work for the likes of major bath fittings company Jaquar, which made its foray into lighting; Zomato, featuring Allu Arjun promising superfast delivery; AIS from Asahi Glass, with its soundproof proposition; and a piece of heartwarming longer-form content for PaisaBazaar that went beyond the premise of money.

Jaquar Bath + Light 2022

Zomato - Superfast 2022

AIS | Soundproof Glass Windows 2022

PaisaBazaar #PaisonSeBadhkar #AdviceThatChangedLife 2019

“Choosing one message (to drive home) is a task of bravery (sic)... Can you simplify the biggest truth consumers are looking for in your category? And then blow it up? I am not saying it’s the only way, but it is the most powerful way (to make an impression). The ideas that travel the most are all simple. Seventy per cent of the ads that you would recall would be based on a simple message,” underlined Khazanchi.

‘Safe’ty Nets, Mentors and the Value of Clarity

The Adlander, who started his career in account management in 1993 before taking on creative roles in agencies like Ogilvy and Publicis, joined advertising because of one inspiration – a professor at his alma mater, IIM Bangalore. While the teacher sparked the fire, the ones who stoked it were advertising giants, their work and their reflections.

The speaker, whose agency also bagged multiple Agency of the Year titles at the Abbys 2025, hosted at Goafest, dwelt on keeping oneself informed and updated, with perspectives from thought leaders like Dave Trott and Rory Sutherland, among others.

He named the late creative legend Neil French and filmmaker Tarsem Singh among his inspirations and mentors, underlining the need for creative people to pick a mentor from the industry and spend time with them.

Drawing from David Ogilvy’s famous line, Khazanchi underlined the need for the big idea, without which advertising would ‘pass like a ship in the night’.

He said, “If you don’t respect and back your own idea, no one else will. You have to then give it the rigour, the craft and the attention it deserves.”

The case for bravery is more relevant today than ever, emphasised the speaker. He added, “The most dangerous word in advertising is ‘safe’. People don’t fear bold ideas; they fear being trapped with them.”

Playing it ‘safe’ is the recourse when one wants to retain one’s job, he reasoned. Why risk it when bravery can get you into trouble?

Being a creative does not absolve one of the responsibility to understand market reality, underlined Khazanchi, and noted that ‘Clarity is the most underrated creative skill’.

He cited the case of Lafarge Duraguard Cement, for which the agency hit the road to connect with retailers and other stakeholders. One input from multiple sources defined the course of action: “Isko padhe likhe log hi maangte hai” (Only the educated ask for it.)

While those aware of Lafarge and the composition of the cement were choosing it, the larger market needed to be spoken to in a language they understood. That insight resulted in a campaign that ran for just four days before it had to be tweaked for obvious reasons.

The brand said, “Isme hai wohi joh No.1 main bhi nahin” (This has what even the No.1 doesn’t.)

The feedback from the sales teams on the ground was: ‘Jaan aa gayi hai’ (This has breathed life into the brand.)

“Strategy and market understanding give you the confidence to back your idea. That will give you 10 times the chance of seeing the campaign all the way through,” surmised Khazanchi.

Responding to a question from the audience on Enormous remaining independent, the speaker clarified that the agency is not averse to conversations with the ‘right’ partners. But that’s another story.