New Delhi: NDTV (New Delhi Television Limited) has decided to shelve its plans to launch three high-definition (HD) news channels and has voluntarily surrendered the government permission granted for the move, according to a regulatory filing on the exchanges.

NDTV said it has given up the approval issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for the uplinking and downlinking of three proposed News and Current Affairs HD channels, namely NDTV 24x7 HD, NDTV India HD and NDTV Profit HD.

The company said the decision followed an internal strategic assessment and that it has chosen not to proceed with the launch. NDTV added that the channels were never operational and that surrendering the permission will not have any material impact on its business operations or financial position.

The permission had been granted by the MIB through a letter dated March 28, 2024. It was part of NDTV’s earlier plan to upgrade its television news portfolio by launching HD versions of its flagship English, Hindi and business news channels.

This marks a clear shift from the broadcaster’s earlier expansion roadmap. In September 2023, NDTV had informed stock exchanges that the MIB had conveyed its intention to grant approval for the three HD channels.

At the time, the company said it would duly intimate exchanges once the channels were launched. However, the launch did not materialise, and the proposal has now been formally dropped.

The three proposed channels were intended to be HD versions of NDTV 24x7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit, brands that have long been part of India’s television news landscape.

The decision comes at a time when NDTV has been undergoing wider changes across its operations. Over the past year, the network has seen several upgrades and repositioning efforts, especially after changes in ownership and management.

The company has placed greater emphasis on digital-first strategies, social media distribution and video-led news consumption, reflecting broader shifts in how audiences consume news.

Industry observers note that while HD television channels offer better picture quality, they also require higher capital expenditure, including investments in infrastructure, transmission and distribution.

With advertising growth under pressure and audience fragmentation increasing, several broadcasters are re-evaluating the cost-benefit balance of launching new linear TV channels.

In recent months, media companies across the industry have shown greater caution in adding new channels, focusing instead on consolidating existing operations and expanding digital reach. NDTV’s decision appears to be in line with this trend, suggesting a more measured approach to expansion.

In its filing, NDTV did not give specific reasons for abandoning the HD launch beyond stating that the decision was based on an internal strategic review. The company stressed that since the channels were non-operational, the move does not affect revenues, expenses or overall financial health.