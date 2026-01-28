New Delhi: PHD Media has appointed Vinita Shrivastav as Vice President, Business Planning, entrusting her with leadership of the Marico business. She joins the agency with more than 17 years of experience spanning media, consumer packaged goods, business strategy and brand planning.

Shrivastav announced the move in a LinkedIn post, describing the role as an opportunity to work closely with a brand that has long-standing relevance in the Indian market. “I’m delighted to begin a new chapter with PHD Media as Vice President, Business Planning, leading the Marico business,” she wrote. “This role represents a significant opportunity to create impact at scale with a brand of enduring relevance.”

Prior to this appointment, Shrivastav was associated with Wavemaker India, where she held several leadership roles including Client Partner for L’Oréal and Partner, Business Strategy. She later served as West Head, Strategy, managing a large client portfolio across sectors such as FMCG, healthcare, media, OTT platforms and consumer products. Her responsibilities also extended to providing strategic inputs for key clients in northern markets.

Her earlier career includes senior positions at IN10 Media Network, where she headed network marketing, and at Mindshare, where she worked on business strategy for brands across broadcasting, FMCG, insurance and digital platforms. She has also held leadership roles at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, contributing to international channel launches and regional growth initiatives.

Commenting on her new role, Shrivastav added, “I’m proud to be associated with Marico and look forward to building strong, value-driven outcomes.” She also acknowledged the leadership at PHD Media, saying she was “grateful to Monaz Todywalla and Kartik Sharma for the trust and confidence”.