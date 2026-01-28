New Delhi: Thyrocare Technologies Limited has announced actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador. The appointment was disclosed on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day.

The association comes as the diagnostics company continues to position preventive healthcare as a core part of health management, with a focus on regular testing and early detection. Thyrocare operates diagnostic services at scale, with an emphasis on affordability and wider access to routine health monitoring.

According to the company, the decision to associate with Dixit is linked to her public profile and long-standing reputation, which it sees as relevant to encouraging awareness around preventive diagnostics and habitual health check-ups.

Rahul Guha, Managing Director and CEO, Thyrocare and API Holdings, said, “At Thyrocare, we exist to remove barriers such as price, access and inconvenience that keep people away from timely diagnostics. Preventive healthcare is the single biggest lever to improve health outcomes in India. Madhuri Dixit brings unmatched trust and credibility, and together, we want to make routine health check-ups a non-negotiable part of Indian life.”

Madhuri Dixit said, “I strongly believe that taking charge of one’s health early makes all the difference. Thyrocare has built its reputation on quality, affordability, and putting patients first. I’m proud to partner with a brand that is focused on empowering people to prioritise regular health check-ups.”

Thyrocare stated that the appointment aligns with its broader focus on building a prevention-led healthcare approach, centred on informed decision-making, early diagnosis and wider access to diagnostic services.