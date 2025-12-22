Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 22, 2025

- Dec 22, 2025 13:13 IST
77% AI adoption signals shift in how B2B purchase decisions are made, Dentsu B2B finds
The fifth edition of the Superpowers Index draws on more than 6,000 B2B decision-maker interviews in 2025, analysing buyer expectations, AI adoption and brand trust across 21 global markets. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 13:00 IST
Jainam Broking appoints Aishwarya Gupta as CMO
Gupta brings over a decade of experience in brand strategy, digital growth and consumer insights across India, the US, Brazil and APAC markets. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 12:23 IST
Eggs safe for consumption, cancer risk allegations misleading, FSSAI states
FSSAI clarifies that trace nitrofuran residues are strictly regulated, isolated detections do not pose health risks, and eggs remain safe and nutritious. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 11:05 IST
I&B Ministry reviews replies as broadcaster bodies dodge landing page question
Ministry is expected to send the final amendments to the Union Cabinet soon; changes will take effect immediately after approval and Gazette notification. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:34 IST
PIB Fact Check Unit invites public to report suspected fake news related to government
Set up in November 2019 under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the unit receives fact-check requests via WhatsApp, email and its official website. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:31 IST
Ranveer Singh-co-founded SuperYou, raises Rs 63 cr in Series B led by V3 Ventures and Rainmatter
The snacking brand said the capital will fund R&D, new category launches and wider online-offline distribution as it scales its protein-first portfolio. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:16 IST
ED raids 27 locations, including Dream11, in Rs 2,434 crore real estate fund fraud probe
The raids covered 23 sites in Mumbai, two in Bangalore, one in Nashik, and one in Raipur, focusing on the Dream11 office, residences of co-founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, and properties associated with Jai Corp promoter Anand Jain—Harsh Jain's father. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:13 IST
Former LS Creative MD and CCO Manesh Swamy launches First AI venture
The former Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer at LS Creative says the new firm will blend creative craft with AI-led speed across consulting, product builds and brand partnerships. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:07 IST
ED attaches Rs 7.93 crore assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood and others in 1xBet case
The Enforcement Directorate said the attachments relate to payments received for endorsements allegedly routed through foreign entities to conceal proceeds of crime. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:04 IST
Swiggy Instamart ventures offline with pilot experiential store in Gurugram
The pilot initiative, which opened recently at M3M 65th Avenue, spans approximately 400 square feet. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 10:01 IST
Coca-Cola India spends Rs 1,311 crore on ads in FY25
The company posted a 46.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 615.03 crore and grew revenue from operations 7% to Rs 5,042.56 crore in FY25. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 09:28 IST
Talent tracker of the week: key appointments and strategic leadership updates
BestMediaInfo.com tracks last week’s major leadership appointments, promotions, and exits impacting the world of advertising, marketing and media. Read more...
- Dec 22, 2025 09:25 IST
Haryana’s new outdoor ad rules tighten auctions, spacing and DOOH use
The amendment to Haryana’s municipal ad bye-laws mandates bidder thresholds and EMDs, hardens registration eligibility, prescribes highway and intersection buffers, and restricts roadside DOOH to static, time-gapped slides. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 22, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
