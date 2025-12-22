Coca-Cola India spends Rs 1,311 crore on ads in FY25

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India cut its advertising and sales promotion spends by Rs 13.75 crore to Rs 1,311.13 crore in FY25, even as the company posted a 46.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 615.03 crore and grew revenue from operations 7% to Rs 5,042.56 crore, as per financial data accessed via Tofler.

Its total income, including other income, rose 7.7% to Rs 5,171.48 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

In FY24, Coca-Cola India’s net profit stood at Rs 420.3 crore, while revenue from operations was Rs 4,713.38 crore.

India is the fifth-largest market for Atlanta-headquartered The Coca-Cola Company.

Royalty paid to the US-based parent increased 9.65% to Rs 556.52 crore in FY25.

Coca-Cola India is an unlisted entity controlled by its parent through Hong Kong-based Coca-Cola South Asia (India) Holdings, which owns 100% of the company.

The company’s total tax expense rose 33% to Rs 228.08 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 171.42 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased 2.8% to Rs 4,328.37 crore in FY25.

Coca-Cola’s India portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid.

The Coca-Cola Company also operates a separate bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Pvt Ltd, in which it has recently divested a 40% stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group.