New Delhi: Google Pay, in collaboration with Lowe Lintas, has released a new geo-targeted campaign titled Authentic Dilli Party, centred on everyday experiences associated with Delhi’s culture and urban life. The campaign draws on familiar city moments, from heritage spaces and food hubs to local transport and seasonal routines, positioning digital payments within these interactions.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign presents a series of vignettes depicting how routine transactions form part of the city’s rhythm. Scenes include morning walks near Humayun’s Tomb, food purchases in Chandni Chowk and short auto journeys across central Delhi, with Google Pay integrated as a functional payment layer within these settings.

The campaign also features app-based participation for users in Delhi through reward-linked activities such as peer-to-peer payments, food transactions, mobile recharges and merchant QR payments. The rollout extends beyond digital films to outdoor formats including print, transit media and hoardings, using visuals rooted in local references and seasonal cues.

Commenting on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas, said, “Show the heart of Delhi culture, tick. Showcase places that make dilli a mood, especially during the winters - tick. Use Naved, a voice that embodies the city, tick. Get inspired from the campaign to over order from food places at office, tick (sigh) Sab tick hai.”

The campaign has been released across multiple film edits and outdoor placements as part of a city-specific communication effort.

The campaign for Google India was executed with the brand team comprising Shekar Khosla, Arijit Sen, and Subashree G V, in collaboration with agency Lintas Delhi. The creative work was led by Prateek Bhardwaj, Vasudha Misra, Bibaswan Majumdar, and Sarthak Sharma, while servicing was handled by Anurag Prasad, Sunil Manhas, Aakash Jain, and Gayatri Sud. Strategic inputs for the campaign came from Pallavi Mehta and Batool Hussaini.

Watch the campaign films: