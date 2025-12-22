Advertisment

Parle Agro cuts ad spends to Rs 257 crore in FY25; profit jumps to Rs 115 crore

The Frooti and Appy maker’s consolidated revenue rose 5% to Rs 3,284 crore, while advertising and promotional expenses fell 7.74% from Rs 278 crore in FY24

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Parle Agro reduced its advertising and promotional spends by 7.74% to Rs 256.83 crore in FY25, even as the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.38 crore and grew revenue from operations 5% to Rs 3,284.13 crore, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Total income, including other income, rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 3,370.14 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.

In FY24, Parle Agro had posted a net profit of Rs 17.3 crore with revenue from operations of Rs 3,126.06 crore.

The Prakash J Chauhan-led company is an unlisted entity and operates largely in the Indian beverages market, with brands such as Frooti, Appy, SMOODH and Bailley.

Parle Agro’s revenue from domestic sales stood at Rs 3,214.27 crore in FY25, while exports contributed Rs 30.07 crore. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 3,221.39 crore in FY25, up 0.8% from the previous year.

