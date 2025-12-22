New Delhi: Himalaya BabyCare has released a new campaign centred on its Ghee Baby Bathing Bar, focusing on parental concerns around post-bath dryness in babies with sensitive skin and newborns.

The campaign film presents a domestic setting involving two sisters, a new mother and her sister, who is a doctor, and explores the hesitation many parents experience when bathing infants due to fears of skin dryness. Within the narrative, the doctor reassures the new mother, highlighting the formulation of the ghee-based baby bar and its role in reducing post-bath dryness.

The communication places emphasis on the use of pure cow ghee in the product, which contains vitamins and fatty acids associated with skin nourishment. The film also references the product’s pH 5.5 formulation, positioning it within discussions around maintaining the skin’s natural balance for infants with sensitive skin.

Commenting on the campaign, Chakravarthi N V, Director, BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “At Himalaya BabyCare, we understand the everyday concerns parents of babies with sensitive skin or newborns face. That’s why we’ve introduced the Pure Cow Ghee Range, including Himalaya Baby Bar with Pure Cow Ghee. With this campaign, we seek to transform the everyday challenge of bathing babies with sensitive skin into a reassuring story for new parents.

This campaign reinforces our commitment to delivering gentle, safe, and effective care for babies with sensitive skin and newborns, while building meaningful connections with parents through insight-led, emotionally resonant communication.”

Watch the campaign film: