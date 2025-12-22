New Delhi: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been named brand ambassador for Jos Alukkas, the Indian jewellery house. The partnership pairs a company known for its craftsmanship and innovation with a South Indian actor whose appeal spans languages, generations and cultures.

Dulquer Salmaan has worked across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi cinema, establishing a reputation for a modern South Indian outlook marked by refinement, individuality and quiet confidence. Outside film, his interests in automobiles and the arts reflect an appreciation for craft and detail, values noted by Jos Alukkas as aligning with the brand’s approach over the years.

As part of the collaboration, Dulquer Salmaan will feature in upcoming campaigns for Jos Alukkas, contributing to a narrative focused on jewellery as an expression of personal style, emotion and continuity.

Varghese Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, “At Jos Alukkas, our growth has always been anchored in raising standards and earning trust the right way. Our early adoption of 916 BIS hallmarked gold, well before it became an industry norm, reflected that approach. Dulquer Salmaan’s journey shows a similar clarity in choices and an attention to detail that aligns with how we have built the brand over time.”

Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, added, “This association comes at a time when we are expanding our presence and speaking to a wider, more contemporary audience. Dulquer connects naturally across age groups and regions, much like our own customer base. His presence strengthens our ability to stay relevant while remaining true to the trust families place in us.”

John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, commented, “There is a certain ease and refinement in how Dulquer carries himself, both on screen and beyond. That understated confidence aligns well with the direction Jos Alukkas is taking today, where design, craftsmanship and emotion are allowed to speak for themselves.”

Dulquer Salmaan said, “Jos Alukkas is a brand I have grown up seeing and admiring. It understands the role jewellery plays in family moments and personal milestones. What makes this association meaningful for me is the way the brand respects tradition while continuing to evolve with changing tastes and lifestyles.”