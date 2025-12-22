Ranveer Singh-co-founded SuperYou, raises Rs 63 cr in Series B led by V3 Ventures and Rainmatter

New Delhi: SuperYou, the snacking and functional nutrition brand co-founded by actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, has raised Rs 63 crore in a Series B round jointly led by V3 Ventures and existing investor Rainmatter, with GCCF also participating.

The company said it has reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) run-rate of around Rs 200 crore as of December 2025, driven by demand for its protein-first, taste-led products.

SuperYou said the fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate R&D, build new products, enter adjacent categories across foods and supplements, and deepen market penetration. The brand also plans to expand distribution across India, strengthening its presence across online and offline retail.

The company’s current portfolio includes Protein Wafers, multigrain chips, minis and fermented yeast protein powders, and it plans to add new consumption occasions while staying focused on “better-for-you” formats, it said.

Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder, V3 Ventures, said, “India’s nutrition and health landscape is at the tip of the iceberg. Consumers are now actively reading labels and making healthier, better-for-you choices. SuperYou has done something I have rarely seen an FMCG brand do in India. They’ve been able to blend product innovation with consumer insight - taste first, but with the protein benefit. This has led to unprecedented customer love and a journey to Rs 150 cr sales in more than one year. We are excited to support SuperYou as they scale in new categories and create even more breakthroughs.”

Rainmatter Health, shared, “Our view of SuperYou’s products has not changed since our initial investment and we are excited to support the growth and continue partnering with Ranveer and Nikunj. Their progress since the first round has reinforced our conviction in what they’re building in the functional, innovative nutrition space, and we look forward to working closely with the team as they kick off their next chapter.”

Nikunj Biyani, Co-founder, SuperYou, shared, “We’re super excited to have V3 Ventures join us on this journey and truly thankful to Rainmatter for doubling down on their belief in what we’re building. This fundraiser is a big milestone for SuperYou; it gives us the push we need to speed up innovation, sharpen our R&D, and create entirely new product categories that India hasn’t experienced yet. With this capital, we’re going to scale faster, go deeper across markets, and take high-quality, better-for-you offerings to many more households. Our mission stays the same: make healthy living simple, fun, and genuinely enjoyable for every Indian. This round only strengthens that purpose, and we’re just getting started.”

Ranveer Singh, Co-founder, SuperYou, expressed, “SuperYou is more than a brand; it’s a movement rooted in energy, joy and real, functional nutrition. We’ve dreamed of making protein not just powerful, but fun and easy to add to everyday life. This new chapter gives us wings to spread that dream even wider. We’re here to redefine how India feels good, lives better, be it through delicious, feel-good bites that fit their lifestyle or supplements that empower them, without feeling heavy. The love we’ve already gotten has been amazing, and believe me, this is just the beginning.”