Swiggy Instamart ventures offline with pilot experiential store in Gurugram

New Delhi: Swiggy's Instamart has launched its first-ever offline experiential store in Gurugram, allowing customers to physically interact with a curated selection of products typically available only through the app.

The pilot initiative, which opened recently at M3M 65th Avenue, spans approximately 400 square feet, a fraction of the size of Instamart's typical 4,000-square-foot dark stores, and stocks a limited inventory of 100 to 200 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

Focus areas include fresh fruits and vegetables, pulses, new product launches, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and Instamart's private-label items. Unlike the platform's core model of 10- to 15-minute app-based deliveries from over 15,000-20,000 SKUs in dark stores, this outlet emphasises hands-on exploration.

Strategically positioned near residential societies, the store operates under seller ownership with Instamart branding and support. It serves as a "product discovery and engagement point," aiming to bridge the gap between rapid online ordering and the reassurance of physical inspection. This move comes as quick-commerce players like Instamart expand to over 100 cities by early 2025, serving millions with on-demand groceries.

Swiggy has not made an official announcement about the store. Sources indicate no expansion plans have been confirmed, with the pilot's future hinging on consumer feedback and operational insights.

This experiment follows Swiggy's recent fundraising efforts, including a Rs 10,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), with nearly half earmarked for bolstering its quick-commerce arm amid intensifying competition from rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.