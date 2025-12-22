New Delhi: Piramal Consumer Healthcare has refreshed the visual identity of its Lacto Calamine brand, updating the look of its long-standing purple bottle while retaining the original formulation that has been in use for decades.
According to the company, the refreshed identity is intended to reflect contemporary skincare preferences while preserving the brand’s established association with oily-skin care.
Lacto Calamine has gradually expanded beyond its original lotion format into categories such as facewash, light moisturisers, sunscreens, serums, wipes and masks, positioning itself as a specialist brand for oily skin.
The refreshed packaging adopts a more ingredient-forward and benefit-led presentation. The formulation continues to include kaolin clay, known for absorbing excess oil and soothing the skin, alongside zinc oxide for pore care and glycerin for hydration. The company said the updated design will be extended across the wider Lacto Calamine portfolio, with the transition expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year.
Sai Ramana Ponugoti, CEO, Piramal Consumer Healthcare, said, “Lacto Calamine is more than a skincare brand, it is an emotion that transcends generations. Almost every household in India has a memory tied to it, often relying on it as a trusted remedy for everyday skincare needs.
With this refreshed identity, we wanted to celebrate that enduring bond while embracing the aspirations of today’s skincare generation that values authenticity, efficacy and simplicity in equal measure.
The new look reflects the modern Indian consumer, confident, discerning and connected to their roots. It has never been about gentle, cosmetic care but expert care that understands oily skin better than anyone else. This reaffirms of our commitment to offer dependable skincare that grows with every generation.”