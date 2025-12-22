New Delhi: Stashfin has appointed Nicole Fernandes as Lead, Corporate Communications and Public Relations, as the digital lending and fintech platform expands its focus on reputation management, governance, and structured corporate storytelling amid increased scrutiny of the financial services sector.

In her new role, Fernandes will oversee Stashfin’s corporate communications portfolio, including media relations, leadership positioning, brand narrative development, and stakeholder engagement. Her appointment comes at a time when fintech companies are placing greater emphasis on consistency and credibility in communication as regulatory oversight and public attention intensify.

Fernandes brings close to a decade of experience across corporate communications, fintech public relations, brand strategy, and editorial content. Her professional background spans newsrooms, agency leadership roles, consulting assignments, and in-house communications.

Most recently, she was associated with Madison World (Madison PR), where she spent nearly four years as Senior Account Manager. During this period, she handled public relations mandates in the news channels sector and contributed to the development of long-term narrative frameworks for brands across multiple industries.

Prior to this, Fernandes worked as Deputy Manager at Ketchum Sampark, collaborating closely with senior leadership teams and managing strategic media engagement for clients in the financial services space. She later joined Wizikey as Fintech PR Band Lead, where she worked at the intersection of media intelligence and public relations, supporting data-led storytelling and media positioning for digital-first financial brands. Her responsibilities included strengthening share of voice and aligning communications with broader business priorities in a competitive media environment.

She has also worked as a Public Relations Consultant, managing mandates across finance, food, hospitality, and corporate sectors, gaining operational experience in brand positioning, media outreach, and stakeholder communication.

Fernandes began her career in journalism, working as a New Media Sub-Editor at Deccan Chronicle Holdings, where she was involved in digital news operations and editorial curation. She later worked with Yahoo Finance as a Content Coordinator, focusing on finance and technology coverage. This early newsroom exposure shaped her understanding of editorial decision-making and financial storytelling.

At Stashfin, Fernandes is expected to contribute to shaping the company’s corporate voice and leadership narrative, supporting conversations around responsible digital lending, technology-led trust, and financial inclusion, while ensuring coherence across earned media and brand touchpoints.