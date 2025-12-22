New Delhi: Dentsu B2B, the group’s specialist business-to-business marketing services organisation, has launched the Superpowers Index 2025, a global study of B2B buying behaviour.

In this fifth edition, the report draws on over 16,000 interviews conducted since 2021, including 6,107 B2B decision-maker interviews this year across 21 markets and four major industries: financial services, technology, professional services, and manufacturing.

Key findings from the 2025 report include a surge in AI adoption, with 77% of buying processes now using AI and 40% of buyers classified as heavy users. A 10-point improvement in the Superpowers Index score is linked to a 14% increase in opportunity value, and brands with excellent buyer experiences close deals up to 31% faster.

Trust remains the most important decision driver for the third consecutive year, while integration with buyer processes and meeting quality requirements have grown in importance. The report also notes that nearly two-thirds of buyers referenced influencers in their most recent purchase, though only 42% of marketers feel they are using the channel effectively.

The study also ranks over 170 B2B brands according to a wide range of buyer criteria.

The report identifies three key trends for 2025. The first, Getting Back to Business, highlights that buyers are balancing personal and professional decision drivers, with trust and dependability remaining central.

The second, The Changing Face of Brand, reflects increased investment in brand building, with reputation, reach, and advocacy influencing buyer confidence. The third, Ease is the New Edge, shows that brands simplifying the buying process through AI and human touchpoints are gaining an advantage.

Harsha Razdan, CEO of South Asia at Dentsu, said, “The Superpowers Index makes one thing unmistakably clear: growth in B2B today is being driven by experience, trust, and ease, not just product or price. As buying becomes more complex and AI raises expectations, brands that win are those that simplify decision making, build confidence across stakeholders, and deliver value beyond the transaction.

The real value of AI lies in how thoughtfully it is applied. When used with clarity and purpose, it helps organisations reduce complexity, focus on what truly matters, and align creativity and technology to deliver meaningful business outcomes across the buyer journey.”

The Superpowers Index score is a single metric ranging from 0 to 100 that captures overall brand experience. It is weighted according to how buyers rate brands against 30 decision drivers, including trust, quality, values alignment, integration, transparency, support, and expertise. Cultural factors are also considered to ensure scores are comparable across countries, industries, and company profiles.

Devang Shah, Chief Business Officer for Consumer, Industrials and Commerce at Dentsu India, added, “The 2025 Superpowers Index underlines a fundamental shift in B2B buying behaviour – one where trust, simplicity, and speed are no longer just differentiators but commercial imperatives. In an era defined by AI-empowered buyers and economic uncertainty, the brands that win are those that combine dependability with friction-less experiences.

This year’s findings, drawn from thousands of interviews across multiple markets, make it clear that making it easy to do business and building genuine trust through reputation and meaningful engagement are what unlock growth in today’s complex global marketplace.”

Abhay Kulkarni, Managing Director of Dentsu B2B India, said, “In this year's Superpowers Index, India's leap in trust rankings signals a fundamental reset in B2B relationships, buyers are not willing to compromise on transparency and approachability. The brands that thrive are those that recognise trust isn't just earned at the point of sale but sustained through consistent execution and genuine business alignment, every single day. B2B has never been transactional. Signing the contract isn't the finish line, it is where your reputation, reach and advocacy truly begin to be tested.”

Rob Gold, Global President of Dentsu B2B, added, “The Superpowers Index 2025 makes it clear: in today’s B2B landscape, trust, speed, and simplicity are the keys that unlock the door to growth. As AI reshapes the buying journey, brands that blend digital innovation with genuine human connection will be setting the most competitive pace. In a market where standing still is falling behind, The Superpowers Index is the strategic compass that helps clients navigate change and seize new opportunities with confidence.”

The top 10 ranked global B2B brands in 2025 include DBS Bank, UOB, Fidelity, CAT, Google, Bank of America, IBM, Capital One, Mitsubishi, and Siemens, reflecting above-average performance across the buyer journey from initial engagement to long-term trust.