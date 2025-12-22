New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit (FCU) has invited members of the public to report suspected fake news or misinformation related to the Government of India through its WhatsApp hotline, email and official website.

The FCU was set up under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in November 2019 to address the spread of false or misleading information concerning the Government of India.

Complaints or fact-check requests related to news or information items can be submitted via WhatsApp at +91 87997 11259, through email at factcheck@pib.gov.in, or on the PIB Fact Check Unit’s website.

According to the government, the Fact Check Unit undertakes verification through both suo motu action and complaints received via its digital platforms. The information received is first assessed to determine whether it falls within the unit’s scope.

Once authenticity is verified using authorised government channels, the unit disseminates correct information using Information, Education and Communication (IEC) tools designed for circulation on social media platforms.

The PIB Fact Check Unit publishes verified and corrected information on its official social media handles to counter misinformation and false narratives.

The government said the unit plays a significant role in monitoring online content related to the Government of India. During Operation Sindoor, the FCU actively addressed misinformation and hostile narratives circulating online by fact-checking false claims and sharing verified information, contributing to accurate public communication.

The details were shared by Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, in a written response in the Rajya Sabha to a question raised by Shri Sujeet Kumar.