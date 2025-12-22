Former LS Creative MD and CCO Manesh Swamy launches First AI venture

New Delhi: Manesh Swamy officially announced the launch of his new venture, First AI.

At First AI, he has taken up the role of Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

Sharing the development on LinkedIn, Swamy said he has been co-building FirstAI Consultancy over the last six months with a group of close partners, and that multiple brands have already come on board.

In his announcement, Swamy said First AI will operate as a consultancy, a product studio and a creative partner, with an “AI-powered speed” layer across solutions. He added that “AI” at the firm is positioned as “Artistic Imagination, Analytical Implementation, and Audience Interaction,” with an always-on innovation mindset.

Swamy moved on from LS Digital earlier this year, where he served as Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer – LS Creative.

He joined the group in 2019 as Vice President – Creative, was elevated to SVP in 2021, and became Chief Creative Officer in 2022.

He has over two decades of experience across digital and creative roles, and has worked on campaigns for brands such as HDFC Life, Canon, Mankind Pharma, Tata Motors Finance, Tata Pravesh, Videocon D2H, Bajaj Allianz, Mrs Bectors Group, PepsiCo, Mahindra Auto, Nerolac Paints, Singapore Tourism, Intel, UB Group, ACC and Eros Now, among others.

Before LS Digital, Swamy spent 15 years at Hungama Digital Services.