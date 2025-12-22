New Delhi: Jainam Broking has appointed Aishwarya Gupta as its Chief Marketing Officer, according to a post on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Gupta brings over a decade of experience in brand strategy, consumer insights, and digital growth. His career includes leadership roles across Fintech, NBFC, consumer technology, media and entertainment, with exposure to markets in India, the US, Brazil, and the APAC region. He has worked with brands such as Angel One, Paytm, Upstox, and ByteDance.

On his appointment, the company highlighted his track record in leading “marquee and sports-led campaigns to creator-led, award-recognized storytelling,” noting that his work combines strategy, execution, and measurable impact.

Gupta has also been recognised with multiple industry accolades and is known for his influential voice in the marketing community.