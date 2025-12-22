New Delhi: This week has seen notable leadership changes and executive movements across industries in India. From media and advertising to finance, technology, automotive, FMCG, and hospitality, organisations are implementing succession plans, strategic expansions, and structural realignments. Appointments include new CEOs, managing directors, and marketing heads, while several senior executives step down or transition to new roles, reflecting evolving priorities and operational needs. These developments highlight efforts by companies to strengthen leadership, enhance organisational capabilities, and navigate changing market dynamics, while providing experienced professionals with opportunities to take on broader responsibilities and influence the strategic direction of their respective organisations.
Jitender Dabas set to join BBDO Group India as CEO following Omnicom–IPG merger
Cheil X CEO Jitender Dabas is in talks to take over as Chief Executive Officer of BBDO Group India, according to sources familiar with the matter. The development follows Omnicom’s post-merger restructuring with IPG, under which legacy agencies Ulka and Mudra have been placed within the BBDO Group. Dabas joined Cheil X in April 2025 after a long stint at McCann Worldgroup. Under the new structure, all Omnicom Advertising India agency CEOs will report to Aditya Kanthy, President and Managing Director.
Danish Khan steps down from Sony LIV, Studio NXT after two decades at SPNI
Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and Studio NXT, will exit Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) after more than 20 years with the company, including ten years in his current role. Khan led the relaunch of Sony LIV as Sony LIV 2.0, achieving over five-fold revenue growth and quadrupling monthly active users, with the platform contributing nearly a quarter of SPNI’s revenue. He also oversaw Studio NXT and SET’s content slate, driving key fiction and non-fiction programming. Khan will remain with SPNI until March 31, 2026, to ensure operational continuity before pursuing new opportunities.
GroupM's Atique Kazi named Performics India CEO; Gautam Surath moved to Publicis Media
Publicis Groupe India has appointed Atique Kazi as Chief Executive Officer of Performics India, with Gautam Surath elevated to Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Publicis Media India. Kazi will lead the performance marketing agency and report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia. Surath will head a newly created strategy and transformation office, focusing on data, analytics, commerce, programmatic and martech, while supporting leadership transition at Performics.
Bharti Airtel names Shashwat Sharma as MD and CEO from January 1, 2026
Bharti Airtel has announced that Shashwat Sharma, currently CEO designate, will take charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company from January 1, 2026. The board also approved Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director, to transition as executive vice chairman for five years, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, Soumen Ray will become group CFO and Akhil Garg will assume the role of CFO for Airtel India, both effective January 1, 2026. The appointments follow a structured succession plan initiated in 2024, with Sharma having spent the past year preparing for his new role alongside Vittal.
Hyundai Motor India approves Tarun Garg’s elevation to MD and CEO
Hyundai Motor India has confirmed Tarun Garg as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, following shareholder approval through a postal ballot with 99.75% support. Garg, previously Chief Operating Officer, becomes the first Indian executive to lead Hyundai’s operations in the country. His elevation aligns with the company’s succession planning and India growth strategy, which includes planned investments of Rs 45,000 crore through FY30, 26 new product launches, and the phased entry of Hyundai Capital and the luxury brand Genesis. Garg will oversee the company’s operations, product roadmap, and strategic expansion in the Indian market
Rakshit Hargave takes charge as CEO and MD of Britannia Industries
Rakshit Hargave has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Britannia Industries, effective from December 15, 2025. He joins from Grasim Industries, where he spent four years leading Birla Opus Paints, overseeing the establishment of six integrated manufacturing facilities, building high-performing teams, and scaling distribution and supply chain networks. Hargave will report to Britannia Managing Director and Chairman Varun Berry, with his appointment approved by the board for a five-year term, subject to shareholder clearance.
PNB Housing Finance names Ajai Kumar Shukla as MD and CEO
PNB Housing Finance has appointed Ajai Kumar Shukla as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 18, 2025, for a five-year term. Shukla joins from Tata Capital Housing Finance, bringing over 30 years of experience in housing finance, mortgage lending, credit, risk management, and digital transformation. He will lead the company’s growth strategy, strengthen customer trust, and drive operational excellence as PNB Housing Finance enters its next phase of expansion.
SalarySe appoints Indranil Guha as Vice-President, Marketing
SalarySe has named Indranil Guha as its Vice-President of Marketing. Guha, who brings over 18 years of experience across BFSI and SaaS sectors, will work with the founding team to streamline marketing operations and lead brand communications. His previous roles include senior leadership positions at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, ING Vysya Life Insurance, AKAI, and greytHR. At SalarySe, he will focus on strengthening brand relevance, digital engagement, and customer-centric communication strategies.
Noise appoints Prerna Kapur as Associate Director, Marketing
Noise has named Prerna Kapur as Associate Director, Marketing. She joins with experience from Zomato, Taj Hotels, and HPE, and will lead the company’s brand partnerships, public relations, and community initiatives. Kapur will oversee Noise’s external brand narrative, collaborations with brands and creators, and engagement with its community across platforms. Her role includes working closely with internal teams and external partners to strengthen the company’s presence in India’s growing smart wearables and audio segment, where increasing consumer adoption and product innovation are driving competition.
Stanley Lifestyles appoints Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti as Joint Managing Director
Stanley Lifestyles has appointed Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti as Joint Managing Director. Gorti brings over 34 years of leadership experience across industries including electrical, electronics, hydraulics, aerospace, and woodworking, with international assignments in the Middle East, Malaysia, the US, Brazil, Sweden, Finland, Romania, and China. He will oversee operational excellence, strategic growth, manufacturing quality, supply chain integration, and team development, while evaluating market positioning and exploring expansion opportunities through mergers, acquisitions, or divestitures.
George Osborne takes on role as MD and head of OpenAI for Countries
Former UK Chancellor George Osborne has joined OpenAI as Managing Director and head of OpenAI for Countries, based in London. In this role, Osborne will oversee the company’s government partnerships under the OpenAI for Countries programme, which collaborates with nations on AI infrastructure, workforce training, public services, governance standards, and local innovation. Launched in May, the initiative has already engaged with more than 50 countries, with over 30 governments expressing interest. Osborne’s appointment positions him to expand existing collaborations and develop new partnerships as OpenAI works to ensure AI benefits are widely shared.
Akasa Air Co-Founder Neelu Khatri moves on as SVP
Neelu Khatri has stepped down as Co-Founder and Senior Vice-President of Akasa Air, ending her tenure with the airline she helped establish. She played a key role in building the carrier from the ground up, contributing to operational setup, team development, and brand growth. Khatri oversaw early operational challenges and supported the airline’s expansion plans, including a future fleet of 196 aircraft. She leaves Akasa Air while continuing her role as Managing Director at BluOrange Synergies and drawing on previous senior leadership experience in aerospace, defence, and advisory roles at companies including Honeywell Aerospace and KPMG.
Ravi Ranjan takes charge as SBI Managing Director
Ravi Ranjan has assumed charge as Managing Director of State Bank of India, succeeding Vinay M Tonse. His appointment follows a government notification and is approved until his superannuation on September 30, 2028, or until further orders. Previously serving as Deputy Managing Director, Ranjan takes on one of SBI’s top leadership roles, joining the bank’s Chairman and three other Managing Directors on the board. His tenure begins as SBI continues to oversee its extensive banking operations across India, maintaining its position as the country’s largest public sector bank while implementing strategic and regulatory priorities.
Gates Foundation appoints Archna Vyas as India Country Director
The Gates Foundation has named Archna Vyas as its Country Director for India. Vyas will oversee the foundation’s initiatives in collaboration with governments, civil society, philanthropists, academia, and private partners to advance development priorities aligned with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat. She brings extensive experience from her previous role as Global Director for the foundation’s Policy and Advocacy division, and has led programs across health, nutrition, sanitation, agriculture, digital infrastructure, education, and women’s economic empowerment. Vyas succeeds Hari Menon and will drive India-focused strategies while strengthening global partnerships and development impact.
YAAP names Nishant Radia as Head of Platforms and Ajay Mishra as CTO
Digital marketing group YAAP has appointed Nishant Radia, founder of Vidooly, as Head of Platforms, and Ajay Mishra as Chief Technology Officer. Radia will oversee YAAP’s platforms and products portfolio, including proprietary technology, data intelligence, and owned platforms for influencer marketing, content intelligence, brand analytics, and creator ecosystems. Mishra will manage the group’s technology architecture, engineering standards, data infrastructure, and AI roadmap. The appointments coincide with the launch of YAAP’s Noida Tech Hub, aimed at strengthening product engineering, data science, and platform-led innovation across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dubai, and Southeast Asia.
Marico appoints former Mondelez executive Vikram Karwal as CMO
Marico has named Vikram Karwal as its Chief Marketing Officer. Karwal joins the company after nearly 22 years at Mondelēz International, where he held senior marketing and regional leadership roles across India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and global markets. His experience includes overseeing Cadbury’s chocolate portfolio, leading brand strategy, innovation, and e-commerce initiatives, and managing profit and loss responsibilities. Prior to Mondelēz, he held leadership positions at Kraft Foods and ConAgra Foods. At Marico, Karwal will lead marketing and brand-building efforts, supporting the company’s strategic growth and innovation objectives across its portfolio.
JioStar appoints G R Arun Kumar as Chief Financial Officer
JioStar has named G R Arun Kumar as Chief Financial Officer to lead finance and commercial functions and support the company’s next phase of growth. Kumar joins from the Welspun Group, where he was Group CFO and Head of Strategy, bringing nearly three decades of experience across finance, strategy, and operations in Indian and global organisations. He will work with the Board, CEOs, and business leaders to drive financial discipline, profitability, and resilience. Kumar’s appointment strengthens JioStar’s capacity for agile decision-making and scalable growth as it expands its digital-first agenda across markets.
Arjun Raj Kher appointed CMO at Mirah Hospitality & Gourmet Solutions
Mirah Hospitality & Gourmet Solutions has named Arjun Raj Kher as Chief Marketing Officer. With over two decades of experience in strategic marketing across India’s food and beverage sector, Kher has held leadership roles at brands including Hitchki, Bayroute, Flax, Yazu, Juliette, and Maai. Previously associated with Mirah Hospitality between 2017 and 2021, he has overseen marketing operations, business development, P&L management, and brand positioning. In his new role, Kher will lead the company’s brand vision, integrated marketing strategy, digital initiatives, and customer-experience-driven growth across its hospitality and gourmet portfolio.
OpenAI Chief Communications Officer Hannah Wong to step down
Hannah Wong, OpenAI’s Chief Communications Officer, will step down after nearly five years with the company. Lindsey Held Bolton will serve as interim head of communications while a search for her successor is conducted under Kate Rouch. Wong’s tenure included introducing products such as ChatGPT and leading communications during a period of rapid growth. She plans to take time with her family before considering her next professional move. Prior to OpenAI, Wong held senior communications roles at Apple and Edelman, managing high-profile accounts across technology and financial services sectors.
Aman Jain joins Meta India as Head of Public Policy
Meta has appointed Aman Jain as Head of Public Policy in India. Jain, who will also join the India leadership team, brings over 20 years of experience in public policy and business strategy, having worked with Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations. At Google India, he served as Country Head for Government Affairs & Public Policy, and most recently led policy strategy at Amazon. He will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, APAC, supporting Meta’s engagement with regulators and industry stakeholders in India’s digital ecosystem.
Unilever appoints Leandro Barreto as Chief Marketing Officer
Unilever has appointed Leandro Barreto as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Barreto, currently CMO of Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, will take on responsibility for the company’s enterprise-wide marketing agenda while continuing to lead Beauty & Wellbeing. The move is part of Unilever’s effort to align global marketing more closely with its Business Groups. Esi Eggleston Bracey will step down at the end of January 2026 after an eight-year tenure and will support the transition during January.
Storytellers 101 Communications promotes Devendra Singh to Chief Operating Officer
Storytellers 101 Communications has elevated Devendra Singh to Chief Operating Officer, recognising his decade-long contribution to the agency. Singh will oversee operations at the Bandra office in Mumbai, managing teams, client initiatives, and overall strategy. With experience spanning lifestyle, entertainment, social impact, and advertising sectors, he has played a key role in shaping the agency’s growth, culture, and client services. His promotion reflects the agency’s focus on strengthening operational execution and preparing for its next phase of expansion, building on Singh’s understanding of the company’s structure and strategic priorities.
Mayfair Housing names Nitin Nagpal as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Mayfair Housing has appointed Nitin Nagpal as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO) to lead integrated sales and marketing operations as the Mumbai-based real estate group prepares for its next phase of expansion. Nagpal brings over two decades of experience across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and pre-lease segments, with expertise in P&L management, business expansion, stakeholder engagement, and sales strategy. Previously, he spent nearly a decade at Dosti Realty and contributed to HDFC Realty’s large-scale residential and commercial projects. In his new role, Nagpal will oversee revenue planning, market-led product positioning, pricing, go-to-market strategy, and the development of sales systems across Mayfair Housing’s portfolio.
Ravi Makwana joins Vadilal Industries as Chief Marketing Officer
Ravi Makwana has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Vadilal Industries, marking a return to a brand he grew up with. Makwana highlighted the competitive shifts in India’s ice cream sector, with both established players and new entrants driving innovation. He expressed enthusiasm at working alongside Managing Director Himanshu Kanwar and the company’s board, noting the appointment as a personal milestone. Makwana brings extensive experience in senior marketing and category leadership roles across food, beverages, wellness, quick-service restaurants, and home and personal care, covering brand portfolios, category strategy, and integrated marketing functions.
Parikshit Bhattaccharya takes on expanded mandate at Propagate India as CCO
Parikshit Bhattaccharya has assumed an expanded role as Chief Creative Officer at Propagate India, in addition to his position as CCO of BBH India. Under Publicis Groupe India, he will shape Propagate’s creative direction and oversee digital output across platforms, reporting to Paritosh Srivastava. With over two decades of agency experience, Bhattaccharya is recognised for strategy-led, platform-native work, including internationally awarded digital-first campaigns. His mandate includes strengthening creative processes and integrating data-led insights with execution.
Unicommerce appoints Gaurav Juneja as Chief Revenue Officer
Unicommerce has named Gaurav Juneja as its Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing sales, business development, customer engagement, and go-to-market strategies across B2B, quick commerce, and international markets. Juneja brings over two decades of experience across consumer internet, retail, and financial services, with previous roles at Google, StarQuik, Kapture.cx, Reliance Retail, and others. He will focus on accelerating growth, deepening customer relationships, and expanding Unicommerce’s domestic and global footprint.
Pidge appoints Arpit Bansal as Head of Marketing
Pidge, the technology-driven logistics and fulfilment solutions provider, has named Arpit Bansal as Head of Marketing. Bansal brings over 12 years of cross-industry experience across fintech, mobility, digital payments, and enterprise solutions, having held leadership roles at Escorts, Sterlite Power, Evalueserve, and Paytm. He will oversee brand communication, category positioning, and integrated marketing strategies as the company expands into new categories and strengthens its presence in India’s logistics and last-mile delivery sector.