New Delhi: PR Professionals has been appointed as the public relations partner for Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSPHCL). Under the mandate, the communications firm will manage strategic communications, media relations and outreach for BSPHCL and its subsidiary companies, covering developments and public-facing initiatives in Bihar’s power sector.
The appointment follows PR Professionals’ recent work with energy companies including Goldi Solar and Premier Energies. Goldi Solar operates across solar manufacturing, EPC services and independent power production, while Premier Energies is a listed company with manufacturing operations spanning solar cells and modules.
PR Professionals has previously worked with organisations across the power and renewable energy ecosystem, including government bodies and public sector enterprises such as the Ministry of Power, Power Finance Corporation, Power Trading Corporation, NHPC, REC and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, among others.
Commenting on the mandate, Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “The energy sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and public institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable, accessible, and future-ready power for citizens. We are honoured to partner with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited and support its communication efforts as it continues to strengthen power infrastructure and service delivery across the state.
This mandate, along with recent additions like Goldi Solar and Premier Energies, reflects the trust placed in PRP’s sectoral understanding and execution capabilities.”
The appointment also adds to the firm’s presence in Bihar, where it has previously worked with state departments and public institutions including the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation, Bihar School Examination Board, Bihar Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute, Bihar Water Development Society, Software Technology Parks of India, Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Patna Metro and GSTN.
Sunil Pandey, Head, Bihar, PR Professionals, said, “Bihar has been an important market for PR Professionals for several years. Our experience of working closely with government departments and public institutions in the state has given us a strong understanding of the local media and administrative nuances. The BSPHCL mandate is a natural progression of the work we have been doing in Bihar for several years.”