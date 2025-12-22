New Delhi: Hindustan Pencils has appointed Aishwarya Shinod as Head of Marketing, effective December 22, 2025. In her new role, she will oversee brand, marketing and consumer strategy across the company’s portfolio, which includes stationery brands Apsara and Nataraj.

Shinod brings close to two decades of experience in consumer brand building, having previously held leadership roles at Unilever, Nestlé, Kellogg’s and Freudenberg Gala Household Products. Her professional background includes work across brand strategy, integrated marketing and innovation, with a focus on consumer-led decision-making.

Commenting on her appointment, Shinod said, “It’s a privilege to join Hindustan Pencils a brand that has been a part of every Indian’s school memories. I’m excited to take forward this incredible legacy and reimagine its relevance for the next generation. My focus will be on unlocking insight-led marketing that inspires loyalty, drives innovation, and creates meaningful emotional connections with consumers.”

During her career, Shinod has led multiple brand initiatives, including the repositioning of Pepsodent across South Asia at Unilever and the WhyJustCleanHome campaign at Gala.

She has also served on advertising and marketing juries such as the EFFIEs, EMVIEs and Indian Content Marketing Awards.

Shinod holds an MBA in Marketing from Pune University. Outside her professional work, she is an avid trekker and recently completed the Everest Base Camp trek.