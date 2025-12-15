Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 15, 2025

- Dec 15, 2025 14:54 IST
ET NOW introduces All About Your Company, DEEP DIVE, BrandVerse and year-end analysis series
New shows by ET NOW offer in-depth analysis of listed companies, brand strategy, market trends and year-end economic developments for viewers. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 14:51 IST
Yes Madam releases digital campaign featuring Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal
The campaign features Mittal promoting Yes Madam’s Korean at-home salon services, drawing on her viral “Korea Jaana Hai” dialogue and interest in Korean beauty trends. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 13:32 IST
Parikshit Bhattaccharya takes on expanded mandate at Propagate India as CCO
Bhattaccharya has over two decades of agency experience, known for platform-native, strategy-led work, including Cannes Lions-winning and Grand Prix-honoured digital-first campaigns. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:59 IST
JioStar appoints G R Arun Kumar as Chief Financial Officer
Kumar joins JioStar from the Welspun Group, where he was Group CFO and Head of Strategy. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:38 IST
Ember Cookware appoints Communicate India as strategic PR partner
Ember Cookware teams up with integrated communications agency to broaden outreach and engage consumers on wellness, cooking and lifestyle topics. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:35 IST
Vega Auto Accessories appoints Value 360 Communications as strategic PR and media partner
The road safety brand collaborates with integrated communications agency to enhance engagement and reinforce its position in the safety ecosystem. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:34 IST
Reddit challenges Australia’s teen social media ban in High Court
Reddit argues that Australia’s new law limiting social media access for users under 16 is ineffective and violates political communication rights. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:31 IST
Aman Jain joins Meta India as Head of Public Policy
Jain brings over 20 years of experience in public policy and business strategy, joining Meta to oversee policy engagement and the India leadership team. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:29 IST
WhatsApp scales rural India activation to make messaging inclusive for non-texters
Conceptualised and designed by Fundamental and executed on-ground by TriOOH, Superlative Films and Spark Foundry, the new phase uses hyper-local, contextual formats to reach audiences in ways designed to feel familiar and intuitive. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:20 IST
Prasar Bharati under fire for skipping Messi’s Hyderabad event featuring Rahul
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa attacked Prasar Bharati, calling the omission an example of “sheer pettiness” and “blatant control”. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 12:20 IST
49 per cent of incremental CTV viewers come from rural markets: Kantar
Kantar Media Compass Q3 FY2025 report states digital-only audiences now represent 26%, or 313 million, of India’s 15+ population as of Q3 2025. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 11:55 IST
WPP Media bags integrated media mandate for Orient Electric
WPP Media will lead the full-funnel strategy and execution, spanning planning and buying across offline and digital channels. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 11:34 IST
Jitender Dabas set to join BBDO Group India as CEO following Omnicom–IPG merger
Legacy agencies Ulka and Mudra have been placed under BBDO Group as part of Omnicom’s post-merger restructuring; all Omnicom Advertising India agency CEOs will report to Aditya Kanthy, President and Managing Director. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 10:54 IST
BMW plans to expand MINI portfolio and sales network in India
BMW plans to grow its MINI portfolio with new models and expand its presence to smaller cities like Jaipur, Lucknow and Ranchi, beyond the existing nine locations. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 10:49 IST
Nirma’s classic jingle returns in new television commercial by Boing Brandvertising
The new Nirma Advance television commercial revisits the brand’s iconic jingle, introducing updated lyrics and a new hook line, while being filmed across three Indian states. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 10:23 IST
Supreme Court declines to hear plea on mutual fund advertisement campaigns
The court was hearing a plea against mutual fund ads like ‘mutual funds sahi hai’, challenging a Bombay High Court order that rejected a PIL against SEBI and AMFI. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 10:05 IST
Karnataka government to verify social media claims on ‘genotoxic’ substances in eggs
The minister said the claims would be examined and urged the public not to panic, as social media posts allege banned poultry substances were found in eggs. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 09:52 IST
Hindustan Unilever introduces new Horlicks variant in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
The updated Horlicks formulation includes malted barley, almonds, oats and millets, and is positioned as supporting nutrient absorption, growth, cognition and immunity. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 09:45 IST
Super 7 ads of the week: how brands frame products through daily life
BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...
- Dec 15, 2025 09:44 IST
Talent tracker: key people movements shaping organisations this week
BestMediaInfo.com tracks last week’s major leadership appointments, promotions, and exits impacting the world of advertising, marketing and media. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 15, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update