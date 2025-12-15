New Delhi: Ember Cookware, a manufacturer of non-toxic, non-stick cookware, has appointed Communicate India (CI) as its Public Relations partner. The collaboration is intended to help the brand broaden its presence beyond metropolitan areas and connect with diverse audiences across India.

Siddharth Gadodia, Co-Founder and CEO of Ember Cookware, said, “India’s appetite for wellness-focused, high-quality kitchenware is growing rapidly, and Ember is proud to be at the forefront of this clean-kitchen movement. We’re not just building products; we’re shaping conversations about how India cooks and eats. Communicate India’s expertise in lifestyle and consumer brands, coupled with their ability to craft culturally resonant narratives across diverse audiences, makes them the ideal partner to amplify our mission and take our story nationwide.”

Himanshi Tandon, Co-Founder and CMO of Ember Cookware, added, “Our goal has always been to make clean, high-performance cookware desirable and accessible for Indian households, from big cities to smaller towns. With their pulse on India’s evolving consumer landscape and a track record of shaping conversations for lifestyle brands, Communicate India will help us educate consumers on the benefits of toxin-free cooking and further position Ember as India’s go-to brand for modern, design-led kitchens.”

Akshaara Lalwani, Founder and CEO of Communicate India, said, “Ember is a rare brand that combines form, function, and a genuine purpose. In just a short time, it has earned immense organic love and is already driving a cultural shift toward clean cooking. We’re inspired by Ember’s global outlook and its commitment to innovating for India, from its Innovation Lab to its strong industry backers. Our role will be to take this powerful voice to scale, build real conversations with the people shaping culture across the country, and help cement Ember’s position as a movement rather than just a cookware brand.”

Communicate India’s expertise is expected to support Ember in broadening its engagement and communicating the benefits of non-toxic, high-performance kitchenware across the country.